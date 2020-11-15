Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Psychological Profiles Guide

This guide will help you understand how Psychological profiles work in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and how you can use this new mechanic to your advantage in Blops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has many new features that offer deeper immersion for the player.

One of these new features allows the player to create their own character, with different traits and perks. These are provided in the form of Psychological Profiles of one’s own character.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Psychological Profiles

Since you can now create your own character in Black Ops Cold War, you get to select your character’s background.

Selecting from any of the available military backgrounds doesn’t have any effect apart from developing the backstory of your character.

Psychological profiles, however, are a different story. Different Psychological profiles grant your character a variety of special abilities or perks.

These perks or abilities then grant you an enhanced experience for each of your characters.

The following are the Psychological Profiles you can choose from:

Paranoid: Aiming Speed Increased by 100% (ADS Time Halved)

Violent Tendencies: Bullet Damage Increased by 25%

Lone Wolf: Initial Sprint Boost Duration 3x As Long

Professional: Full Movement Speed When Using ADS

Fearless: Received Explosive Damage Reduced by 50%

Reliable: Ammo Capacity Increased by 1 Clip

Tormented: Lethal & Tactical Equipment Capacity Increased by 2

Aggressive Behavior: Reloading Speed Increased by 50%

Survivor: Health Increased by 25%

Calm Under Pressure: Pain Flinch Reduced by 90%

Methodical: Weapon Kick Reduced by 25%

Relentless: Rate of Fire Increased by 25%

Dependable: Damage Taken When Stationary Reduced by 30%

Impatient: Hip Firing More Accurate While Moving

You have the choice to pick any two from these 14 profiles, meaning you can make up some pretty decent builds for yourself.

Pairing up different profiles can give you particular or widespread benefits.

Picking both ‘Calm Under Pressure’ and ‘Methodical’ will make your aim extremely accurate.

Similarly, pairing up ‘Relentless’ and ‘Violent Tendencies’ make you a killing machine.

You can also make a tank-like character by using both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Dependable.’

Thus, you have many choices on how you want your character to play out in the game.

More unique combinations provide unique experiences for the players and it only gets better when the weapon loadouts compliment the choice of profiles.