In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you need money for almost everything. From buying gear and equipment to making bets and solving disputes. But how do you get loads of money in the game? We’ll answer this question for you by telling you How to Make Money Easily in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

In this guide we will tell you different ways to make money in AC Valhalla and it can be either quick money or you have to work for it.

Either way, you will earn a lot of money to use however you please in AC Valhalla. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Silver is the currency used in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Silver is not easy to come by in the game.

You only get a few pieces from boxes and barrels, but you need Silver for almost everything in your daily life.

Different Ways to Earn Silver in Valhalla

In AC Valhalla, you can earn money or silver in many different ways. We have listed some of the ways below:

Looting

Looting is the go-to option for making money. Although it will take a lot of time, it is the easiest money you can get.

Loot every corpse, chest and container to get your hands on the silver.

You can also unlock the Auto-loot skill in the skills menu to get every silver you can get from corpses.

Gambling

Gambling is a good way to earn quick money. If you are really good at it, you can even earn big at gambling.

There are 3 mini-games in which you can bet. If you win larger bets of 200 Silver, you will double the amount you bet.

Gambling is good only when you are a pro; otherwise, you will end up losing your money.

You can also earn good money on Drinking Contests if your timing is good.

Raiding

Raiding the enemy territories can earn you big money. Containers and Corpses have Silver on them. Collect them to make a fortune.

Helix Credits

There is a way to purchase Silver in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Helix Credits is the microtransaction currency with which you can purchase Silver in the game.

Selling Trinkets

Sell all your Trinkets to the Vendor and get some quick money. Trinkets are easy to get in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, so don’t worry about selling them.

Selling Runes

You can sell your unwanted runes for 20 silver per piece. Not all runes prefer your playstyle and build. It is better to sell them and make some money out of them.

Using Raven

Ravens can be used to look out for gold and wealth within a few hundred meters. Raven grants you a birds-eye view. You can uncover wealth using Eivor and can pinpoint it by using Raven.

Wealth includes weapons, armors, containers, books of knowledge and some rare items.

Treasure under the water

Underwater treasure can be a very good source of wealth. You need Odin’s Sight to pinpoint glowing golden icons.

Once found, dive down the water and get the treasure under the water.