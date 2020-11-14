Spider-Man: Miles Morales Underground Undercover Walkthrough

To help you out with completing the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Underground Undercover mission, we’ve prepared this guide to walk you through the entire mission step by step. In this mission, Miles will learn about the whereabouts of the Nuform.

Spider-Man Miles: Morales Underground Undercover

Meet up with Phin

Your first objective in this mission is to go meet up with Phin in Hell’s Kitchen. From Fisk’s Tower, travel towards the south until you reach the part of Hell’s Kitchen that’s adjacent to Central Park.

Once you’re there, go through the door on the roof to trigger a cutscene. After this cutscene, start following Phin. She’ll take you inside Fisk’s Tower.

Collect Information About the Nuform

Once you’re inside the building, follow Phin around and then interact with the sword on the table.

Phin will then leave you on your own. When she does, you’ll get the opportunity to collect intel on the Nuform.

Enter the large room to the left of the sword and interact with all the tables with the different weapons and armors.

The most important table to interact with is the one with the huge piles of cash on it.

The girl near the table will give you a clue about where you can find more valuable items.

After you’ve found all the clues in this room, exit the room and go to the balcony outside. A cutscene will play here, after which you’ll be back in your suit.

Find the Nuform

Crawl through the vent in this room until you reach the training yard. There will be several enemies in this location.

Start off by taking out the sniper right under you. Then, scope out the area and mark all the enemies.

This includes the people in the firing range, the people sparring with the training dummies and all the snipers spread out here.

Get as high up as you can and take out the top sniper.

The best way to go about this is to eliminate individual enemies as you make your way downwards.

Keep in mind that the snipers don’t stay stationary, so you’ll have to remember where they move to and from.

When you eventually reach the final group of enemies that are above the training dummies, pull down the scaffolding to distract them.

This will make them split up, allowing you to take them out one by one.

After you clear up this area, you’ll be ambushed by more enemies, even if you didn’t get noticed.

They’ll start coming in from everywhere, even the balconies above, so make sure to be vigilant.

Once you’ve taken care of all of these enemies, your objective now is to locate the entry point to a hidden chamber. Ganke will give you a clue that Fisk likes to hide things behind his art.

The art you’re looking for is a large statue of a samurai with a sword in his hands.

It’s near the sealed front entrance. Pull on the sword using your webs and the statue will move forward, uncovering a secret elevator underneath it.

This elevator will take you to a secret area down below.

Zip through the opening above the gate and follow the three Underground towards the vault. When you reach the vault, a cutscene will trigger.

During this cutscene, you’ll gather some very interesting intel about the Nuform, but unfortunately, you’ll be spotted before you can leave the area.

Exit the Tower

You’ll get ambushed by multiple enemies. Among them, will be a sword wielder, using the sword that you interacted with before in this same mission.

These enemies cannot be juggled in the air due to their extended blades.

Their also very evasive, meaning they’ll frequently dodge your attacks. Even your swing kicks and Venom Punches and Venom Jumps can be dodged by them.

Another annoying ability they have is that they can turn their sword into a whip, which they’ll use to yank you straight out of the air. This whip will also increase their range of attack.

To counter these enemies, you’ll unlock a new move called the Venom Dash.

When you perform the attack, you’ll charge straight at them and throw them into the wall. This will be your go-to attack whenever you fight sword wielders.

You can also use some of your gadgets when fighting these enemies.

Your webbing, gravity wells and holo drones work very well against them.

Once you’ve defeated all of the enemies in the vault area, take a look into the chambers here to get some more intel on what the Underground has been gathering.

Then, interact with the marked console to open up the gate and then zip through the crack in the wall on the other side.

You can then zip through the panel on the wall to exit the area and complete the mission.