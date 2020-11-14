In this Spider-Man Miles Morales Time to Rally walkthrough, we will give you all details about this mission of Spider-Man Miles Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Time to Rally

Time to Rally is the seventh main story quest of Spider-Man Miles Morales.

This takes place in Harlem, where a street fair is happening for Rosa Morales’ campaign rally and is not far from Mile’s home in Harlem.

Time to Rally

The mission will start after you listen to Danika’s message on the roof.

There will be a short transition from the roof to the street below where you will gain control of Miles and now will be heading towards the first objective marker with Ganke.

As you make your way to the first objective, there are several open-world interactions that can be performed along the way, including talking to Mile’s mom, who has a stand in the street fair.

You can use your Spidey sense to discover these interactions using R3 button.

Head to the marker to start the cutscene in which Rosa Morales will give her speech to the crowd.

However, she will be interrupted by a Mysterious figure who will start talking from the hacked transmission.

After that, the crowd will be attacked by various Undergrounds.

You will swing in as Spider-Man now as the cutscene ends, and you will have to defeat these enemies. You will need the Venom Punch attack to defeat the attacker with the Gauntlet.

More enemies will start attacking you from different rooftops. Clear out all the enemies in the area to progress to the next checkpoint.

There will be an explosion at the west city bridge, and you will have to head there quickly.

When you reach the bridge, there will be a cutscene in which Miles will intercept the city forces and Underground’s fight but will be ambushed by Tinkerer, who plans to take off with the Nuform, which was being transported.

The Tinkerer

After the cutscene ends, you will have to take on a swarm of Undergrounds. You will also come to know Tinkerer’s real identity, and it will be Phin under the mask.

A number of Underground reinforcements will show up so keep on fighting.

After some time, a cutscene will play in which the bridge will start to collapse from one point and several civilians will get trapped there.

You will have to get out the trapped civilians of the bridge safely.

Swing to the trapped group and follow the onscreen L1+R1 prompt to nullify the fire and make for the trapped people to run off to safety.

Soon the bus will start to fall off the edge.

Follow the onscreen prompts to create the webbing to stop the bus from falling into the river long enough that you can save the driver inside.

Soon, another portion of the bridge will start to fall off, and you’ll have to save the group of people trapped on it as well.

Use your webbings to close the gap between the two sides so that people can run off to safety.

A cutscene will start then in which you save another civilian but soon after will be surrounded by Roxxon forces.

The civilians will distract the forces enough so that Miles will be able to escape using your new ability to camouflage.

The mission will then end after a few cutscenes involving Miles, Rio Morales, and Ganke.