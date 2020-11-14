The Nioh Collection Announced For Playstation 5, Games Getting PS5 Remasters

Koei-Tecmo has revealed the Nioh Collection, a collection of both Nioh games that will not only come with every single piece of DLC for both titles, but also both being remastered for the Playstation 5. So, if you’ve been sleeping on Nioh until now, or just couldn’t afford it, now’s your best chance.

The Nioh games are a pair of difficult RPG games that take place in feudal Japan, where players take on the role of an Englishman named William (in the first game) or a custom character (in the second) that travel Japan, attempting to save it from the armies of demons that attack any living person in sight.

Both games come with a wide variety of DLCs that include new areas of play, new weapons and armor, and more. The timing of the announcement comes as Nioh 2 is getting ready for its third and final DLC, The First Samurai. The Nioh Collection will be releasing in February, two months after the DLC releases (December 17).

Along with the Collection, the other Nioh games will also be getting full-on releases on the Playstation 5. Nioh Remastered: The Complete Edition, and Nioh 2 Remastered: The Complete Edition, will be getting released alongside the Nioh Collection. The Complete Edition of Nioh 2 will be getting released on the Playstation 4.

All of these games will be releasing simultaneously on February 5 as a celebration of the series’ fourth anniversary, and providing a great way to buy one, more, or all of the games depending on which title you want.

If you already own Nioh 2, you can upgrade it to the Playstation 5 version and be gifted all of the DLC for free. However, it wasn’t specified whether or not you would have to pay for the upgrade. On the other hand, buying Nioh 2 Remastered The Complete Edition on PS4 would allow you to upgrade to the Playstation 5 version for free.

Whichever of the Nioh games you want, the Nioh Collection and the other games will all become available on the Playstation 5 and Playstation 4 on February 5 of next year. It will also give players the time to grab a PS5 when it comes out in other regions next week.