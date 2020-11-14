In this Demon’s Souls Remake Maiden Astraea Boss guide, we have given the strategies on how you can defeat Maiden Astraea and receive your reward in the Remake.

Maiden Astraea is the Sixth Saint of the Church who helps the Valley of Defilement inhabitants who are currently affected by a disease. You’ll come across this boss in the Dirty Colossus Archstone area, and defeating her rewards you with the Pureblood Dark Soul.

Demon’s Souls Remake Maiden Astraea Boss

Your encounter with Maiden Astraea is quite bizarre as she is found perched on a rock and with stains all over her clothes.

Many players to this day don’t know the real story behind her stained clothes.

Well, after Maiden Astraea received the demon’s soul, she became a source of the plague which made her soul corrupted, spoiling her entire appearance. This is the main reason why her worshippers are plague-ridden characters.

Maiden Astraea is found with her bodyguard, Garl Vinland, as he’s the only source of protection she has in this fight.

Therefore, she sends him to fight you and you have to go through him in order to reach the Sixth Saint of the Church.

The fight starts after a short intro cutscene. There are two ways you can defeat Maiden Astraea.

The first method is the easiest as it requires you to shoot arrows at the boss from the safe point until she dies.

Simply go through a wave of her worshipers who will eventually become hostile against you once you start attacking Saint Astraea.

Once you’ve taken down her worshipers, hop on to the edge of the path and find a safe point to shoot arrows at the boss. Lock a position and keep aiming arrows at her till you’ve defeated her.

After her defeat, her bodyguard Garl Vinland will just stand there disappointed. He will only attack if provoked.

Fighting him is not mandatory, so you can skip the fight and save your game. Following this method leads you to Garl’s equipment.

Coming to the second method, you can start off by killing the Saint’s bodyguard Garl Vinland first.

Once he’s taken care of, interact with the boss and she’ll call it a day and kill herself since she’s unable to defend herself.

Either way, you’ll receive your Pureblood Demon’s Soul at the end of the fight.

Also, note that once the fight is over and you possess a pure white tendency, you can return to this area to fight Black Phantom Garl Vinland for the Bramd, a trophy weapon.