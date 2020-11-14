How to Unseal Well of Urd in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Upon reaching Asgard, you’ll be assigned a task to enter a cave, which triggers a quest known as Well-Traveled. In the cave, you’ll come across a puzzle that you need to solve to collect water from the Well of Urd. In this guide, we will tell you how to solve the well of Urd puzzle in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, step by step.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Well of Urd

Once you’ve entered the cave, head over to a room where an orb emits light. Your task is to reposition the beams and point them towards a crystal located at the top of the cave’s entrance.

Stand behind the light-emitting orb and interact with it. Upon pointing the beam onto the Crystal located at the top of the entrance, the light splits into two parts.

Simply move down the area near the well below and reach the pillars with the orb.

The required step is to reposition the pillars in a manner where they reflect the light from the orb to the dial near the well.

After the pillars are repositioned, angle the beam to the orb, causing the light to touch the dial.

However, before this, you must take care of a few small alterations for the orbs emitting and reflecting the light. Once everything is adjusted, you can proceed with the puzzle.

Your next step in the puzzle is to move over to the other side of the room and reposition the beam of light in such a manner that it touches the orb located on the platform.

The final step requires repositioning the last Orb and reflect light towards the dial found near the well.

Once that’s done, you’ll unseal the Well of Urd in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and complete the Well-Traveled Quest.

Once the quest is over, you can now enter the final area as a reward.

In the area, you must retrieve water from the Well of Urd while using Odin’s sight during your swim.

Find a chest there that has a Ymir’s Tear Stone in it. Collect at least 30 of these to end the Altar.