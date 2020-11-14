In this AC Valhalla guide, we will tell you everything related to Bil’s Comb and how to find Bil’s Comb in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This guide will also explain everything related to the Comb of Champions World Event.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bil’s Comb

Finding Bil’s comb isn’t too difficult, but you’ll need to know how to start the task in the first place to start finding it.

To find the location of Bil’s Comb, you first need to know about the Comb of Champions World Event.

Comb of Champions World Event

While roaming around Rygjaflke area, you will come across a World event known as Comb of Champions. You have to find a comb that belongs to Bil.

If you go east of Adrift Refuge and south of Hildesvini’s Crag, you will find a body of water nearby. The world event takes place near that water body.

Once you have reached the water body, climb down the edge and go to the pool. You will see Bil near the pool sitting.

Speak with her and she will tell you about her missing comb. The person who finds her comb will be allowed to accompany her for one night.

You will find a note known as “A Maiden’s Missive” on the table near you. That note will give you a clue to dive into the lake if you want to find the Bil’s Comb.

You should be quick while you are in the water as you’ll start taking damage if you’re in for too long. Dive down and use Odin’s Sight to find Bil’s Comb.

The Comb will glow if you use Odin’s Sight. Get the comb and get back to the surface. Talk to Bil and offer her the comb.

That will conclude the Comb of Champions world event.

You will be able to walk with her with an option of romance and a nice chat as well. If you chat with her, you will get a reward of 1200XP.