PS5 Prices Spike To Over $2,000 In China With Insane Demand

Sony Interactive Entertainment has not announced an official launch date for PlayStation 5 in China. Demand though has already skyrocketed in the country with ballooning prices as Chinese importers do their best to bring in PS5 from neighboring countries.

According to a report by Russian publication iXBT earlier today, Chinese gamers are apparently willing to pay more than $1,000 (shipping excluded) to get their hands on a PS5 console right now. Demand for the next-generation console also exceeds that of iPhone 12 Pro Max which was not only launched around the same time as PS5 but is also available for purchase locally.

Early adopters are always asked by third-party retailers to pay premium. Here though the cost of a standard PS5 console continues to rise alongside demand in China, more so than of iPhone 12 Pro Max which is not any cheaper.

The most expensive listing in China mentions a shipping fee of nearly $800 from the United States and which has already spiked to nearly $2,000 (retail fee included) with five bids. Suffice to say that once PS5 does launch in China, scalpers are going to have a field day.

PlayStation 5 has seen a similar high demand in other major regions. Pre-orders were sold out within minutes or the hour. Japan was completely sold out just a few days ago. Since then waiting consumers have no choice but to search for available units or try their luck online where scalpers are selling PS5 consoles for over $1,000. The unavailability of a continued supply from Sony is said to continue throughout the holiday season.

PlayStation 5 launched first in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea on November 12. The rest of the world will receive their turn on November 19. China and South America remain without a launch date.