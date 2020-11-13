Destiny 2 Beyond Light is live now and there is a feature in the game known as Transmog. In this Destiny 2 Beyond Light Transmog guide, we will tell everything you need to know about Transmog. Let’s get started.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light Transmog

Transmog is a feature in Destiny 2 Beyond Light through which you can change the appearance of your armor.

You can now apply the appearance of one armor you own to another armor you own while retaining the stats of the current armor.

Most of the MMOs already have this feature for years and now this feature has been introduced in Destiny 2 Beyond Lights as well.

Transmog can be very useful as it will clear up your inventory.

That is because you can change the appearance of your armor with anything you have ever owned, even if you don’t have that item currently in your inventory.

You can delete the original item and you will still be able to use the appearance for as long as you want.

This feature has been introduced because there were some reservations from the Guardians regarding this.

Guardians had to hold on to armors with the appearance they liked, which clogged up their inventory.

With the introduction of this feature, Guardians have a lot more space.

How to Transmog?

Right now, transmog only works with universal ornaments

To change the appearance of your armor, we have mentioned the steps you have to follow: