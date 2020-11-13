Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Players Are Twice Odyssey’s On Launch

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is having a very good showing for one of the first next-gen titles to come out on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5. Apparently, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players are twice the number on launch than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey player numbers when that game came out back in 2018.

While Odyssey was by no means unpopular, Valhalla appears to have hit more of the right buttons than it did. Along an intriguing premise, putting players in the role of a Viking instead of a Spartan, less RPG-style gimmicks in the removal of levels, and more, Odyssey is also a next-gen launch title, even if it also came out on last-gen consoles.

It’s even more vindicating for Valhalla that even with the various controversies that have dogged Ubisoft over this past year, including the game’s creative director resigning due to private family matters and accusations of a toxic work culture, the game still managed to be a success.

Even though the number of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players doesn’t justify all of that, the company’s decision to stop releasing yearly games is vindicated more and more with each title. Ever since Assassin’s Creed Origins, the first of this new style, each Assassin’s Creed game has had bigger and bigger releases.

This is only the Xbox Series X players, too. The game released on November 10 as a launch title for that console, and with the Playstation 5 releasing today, it’s likely that those player numbers will only get bigger.

It’s likely that even after today, the number of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will continue to increase as more people pick up the game alongside their console of choice while the supply and demand for both consoles equalizes. You can currently play the game on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Playstation 4, and Playstation 5.