Microsoft “Still Looking For Other Teams” For Xbox Game Studios

Microsoft recently acquired ZeniMax Media for a blistering $7.5 billion to boost its first-party Xbox Game Studios for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft though is not done and continues to weigh further acquisitions.

Speaking with Bloomberg (via Pure Xbox) in a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, stated that while ZeniMax Media has doubled the number of Xbox Game Studios, Microsoft is still looking to add more in order to ensure “a continued supply of great games” for the Xbox family of platforms and services.

“We build these platforms and services to deliver the best games to gamers everywhere, so we need a great supply of first party teams,” said Spencer. “Bethesda nearly doubles the size of our first party studios and we’re still out there looking for other teams. It’s important that we have a continued supply of great games for our gaming subscription and platforms.”

Spencer has in the past shared a wish to have more Japanese-published games on Xbox. Based on that Microsoft was recently reported to be looking to acquire Japanese studios for Xbox Game Studios but which Spencer refuted. Either that means Microsoft is search elsewhere or Spencer was simply refraining from confirming anything before a deal is struck.

Xbox Game Studios houses over two dozen development studios at the time of writing. The acquisition of ZeniMax Media brought several industry-leading names under the Xbox umbrella. These include Bethesda Game Studios (Fallout, Elder Scrolls), id Software (Quake, Rage, Doom), Arkane Studios (Dishonored, Prey, Deathloop), MachineGames (Wolfenstein), Tango Gameworks (The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo), among others.

Like with prior acquisitions, the newly acquired ZeniMax family of studios will have all of their “iconic franchises” added to Xbox Game Pass. That includes upcoming games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 which will be available through Xbox Game Pass on day one. It remains to be seen if Microsoft will be opting for any console-exclusive agreements to limit players on PlayStation.