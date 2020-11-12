Demon’s Souls Remake Fool’s Idol Boss Guide

Fool’s Idol is one of the most annoying bosses in Demon’s Souls Remake. You’ll encounter her at the Tower of Latria. Defeating her is not an easy task, especially if you don’t have a strategy.

In this Demon’s Souls Remake Fool’s Idol Boss fight guide, we have given the boss’s weaknesses along with tips and tricks on how you can defeat her and claim your reward.

Demon’s Souls Remake Fool’s Idol Boss

Before you attempt this fight, you need to kill a specific prisoner in the Tower of Latria who is found at the same church as the boss. But, you have to get to him from the path above and on the right from the church entrance before entering (he has dialogue so should be easy to find).

The prisoner uses his spells to recover the boss’s health. Therefore, the best way to defeat the boss is to kill that prisoner first.

Once you’ve killed the prisoner, you can proceed into the boss fight. Fool’s Idol is found floating near the altar with multiple prisoners surrounding her.

You can make your way through the prisoners and face the boss. Simply use a bow to clear the area filled with wandering prisoners.

However, make sure not to get too close to the boss and prevent yourself from being in harm’s way.

At the start of the fight, the boss casts a few symbols on the ground, which when stepped on, stun you and allows the boss to make you an easy target.

The best strategy here is to hide behind the pillars and avoid her magic attacks.

The best way to use the pillars is to take cover behind them when she executes an attack and once you have an open shot, use your arrow attacks on her to cause damage. This is the safest strategy in this fight and it is highly recommended.

As you know, this place is surrounded by prisoners, so why not use them in your favor!?

The prisoners are loyal to the boss and even though she clones herself during the fight, they always praise in the direction of the original boss and not the clones.

You can use this information to your advantage when she creates her clones in the fight, making the fight much easier for you.

If the prisoners aren’t doing you any good, there’s another way to identify the real boss. The clones are capable of casting small spells while the real one casts large Soul Ray spells.

Also, the real boss is the only one to cast a Paralyze spell. Apart from this, when you lock on to the boss (by holding R3), you can notice that the real boss doesn’t have a health bar above her.

As for the clones, they vanish once hit by your attacks more than three times.

There are a few ways you can dish out damage in this fight. A ranged weapon attack, magic and the good old melee approach.

For the ranged attack, take out few dredgings and take cover behind the pillars. Once you’re safe, use zoom to shoot an arrow at her and take cover again.

You can repeat the process until you take her down. This is a safe method and an easy one.

As far as magic is concerned, you can use Anti-Magic Field which prevents every nearby enemy from casting a spell or you can find the real boss; make sure to look at the health bar as the real one doesn’t have any health bar on the screen.

When you are in position, blast her with Three Flame Tosses, take cover and repeat the process until she dies.

If you’re in melee, then you’ll be more reliant on two handing your weapon to hit her as hard as possible when you find her amongst the clones.

Move from pillar to pillar until you get to the real Fool’s Idol and then throw out your heavy attacks (Watch that stamina though)

Once you’ve defeated Fool’s Idol, you’ll be rewarded with Doll Demon’s Soul.