Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Treasure Hoard Map Locations Guide will walk you through the locations of all the treasure hoard maps and their respective treasures in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Treasure Hoard Map Locations

There are a total of 18 Treasure Hoard Maps to be found in AC Valhalla. All of these maps contain clues and puzzles that lead you to treasures containing valuable items.

Our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Treasure Hoard Map Locations guide below takes a dig into the locations of all these treasure hoard maps and their treasures. So, let’s begin!

Oxenefordscire Treasure Hoard Map

Head to Eatun Barn and use any of the explosive jars in the area to clear your way to the inside of the mine.

Once inside, keep moving straight ahead until you’ve reached the end of the mine. Here, you’ll find the hoard map you’re looking for.

The clue on the hoard map will have you make your way to the south of Oxenefordscire where you’ll find a large farm and a massive tree.

Next to this tree will be a well.

Clear the blockage at the top of the well and jump inside of it. The treasure will be found right at the bottom of it.

It contains a Snakebite Scheme (Figurehead) ship cosmetic item.

Sciropescire Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map in the central part of Sciropescire.

The clue on this map will have you travel to the Caustow Castle in the Western part of Sciropescire.

You’ll be able to find this treasure right next to the Caustow Castle, some distance away from the fisherman and dock.

It contains a tattoo.

Cent Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map at the top of a tall tower, on the south-east coast of England, near the Cliffs of Dover.

The clue on this map will take you to the west of cent, to the hill with a huge snake painted on it.

Near the head of the painted snake, you’ll find some rocks with the treasure amongst them.

This treasure will contain Speki Symbol Tattoo.

You may run into a few snakes in this area so you need to be alert while you’re searching!

Eurvicscire Treasure Hoard Map

This treasure hoard map can be found south-east of the town of Jorvik, at the top of a small, obsolete tower.

The clue on this map will take you to the western part of Eurviscire, near the location of a Lost Dragr.

Once there, you’ll be to get your hands on the desired treasure.

Jorvik Treasure Hoard Map

This treasure hoard map can be found inside a large building in the central part of Jorvik.

You’ll need to enter the building from the entrance that is blocked by a movable shelf.

Drag the shelf aside to grab the treasure hoard map within.

The clue on this map will take you to Forseti’s Rest in the southern part of Jorvik. Here, you’ll find a lady statue with a cup in her hand.

The treasure will be resting at the top of her head. Simply climb up the statue to obtain it.

Essexe Treasure Hoard Map

This treasure hoard map can be found inside the church in Colcestre, Essexe.

To get inside the church, you’ll to look for the entrance with a movable shelf blockage.

Once you’ve found it, move the shelf aside and grab the key from inside. Now, you’ll be able to get to the top of the tower inside and acquire the treasure hoard map.

The clue on this map will take you to the south of Essexe where you’ll be able to find the desired treasure within a circle of plants, opposite the large tower.

Wincestre Bishopric Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map inside the Bishop Residence, above the Temple of Mithras.

The clue in this map will take you to a large island, with an ocean and a boat on the outskirts.

Snotinghamscire Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map in an abandoned library. Descend the stairs leading to the entrance of the library, breaking down the wood on your way.

Now, break the jars near the wall blocking your way, to find yourself a way to enter and then, pick up the map.

The clue on this map will take you to the Minninglow Woods in the southern part of the region, where you’ll find the desired treasure in front of the well.

This treasure contains a Seer Scheme Tailpiece, which is a boat cosmetic piece.

Suthsexe Crawelie Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map on the desk, inside one of the houses in Crawleah.

This area is occupied by foes, so make sure that you’re cautious while heading into it!

The clue on this map will take you to the western part of Suthsexe Crawelie where you’ll find the treasure that you’re looking for within the flower beds on a small island.

Suthsexe Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map on a table inside a Monks House.

The clue on this map will take you to Chertsey Abbey Ruins. You’ll see a cracked headstone around a huge tree, south of the ruins.

The treasure you’re looking for will be directly in front of the headstone.

It contains Cross Face Scheme, a head and a tattoo.

Suthsexe Witch’s House Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this map on a table inside the Witch’s House.

The clue on this map will take you to the east of Cistern Tower near a hill with a large figure chalked into its side.

Around the chest of this figure, you’ll find the treasure. It contains a Huginn Call tattoo.

Suthsexe Treehouse Shoppe Hoard Map

Head to the Treehouse Shoppe in the region and purchase the moldy shoe.

There’ll be a piece of paper inside the moldy shoe which is actually the treasure horde map.

The clue on this map will take you to Brimclif Monastery where you’ll be able to collect the desired treasure from one of the sunken boats.

The treasure will contain Skull Post Scheme, a decoration item for your settlement.

Hamtunscire Treasure Hoard Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map in a small enemy stronghold in the eastern part of Hamtunscire.

The treasure map is located beneath the floor so you’ll need explosive arrows or the red jars to be able to break through.

The clue on this map will take you deep in the woods, north of Weham.

There’ll be a huge tree, surrounded by some water, in front of which you’ll find the treasure.

It contains Warrior Tears Scheme, a head tattoo.

Grantebridgescire Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map on an old statue near the top of a huge, ruined tower in the region.

The clue on this map will take you to a collection of huts towards the south of Grantebridge.

There’ll be a well east of these huts, at the bottom of which you’ll find the treasure that you’re looking for.

This treasure contains a Snakebite Scheme (Hull).

Lincolnscire Map

You’ll find this treasure hoard map inside one of the two buildings close to each other (one is locked and the other one is burnt).

The locked building contains the treasure map and to unlock it, you’ll need the key which can be found on a boat, by the docks nearby.

The clue on this map will take you to the eastern edge of Lincolnscire, near Skegi’s beard.

You’ll find a tower here; at the top of it, you’ll find the treasure you’re looking for.

It contains a Speki Symbol Scheme Tattoo.

Rygjafylke Map

You’ll find this treasure map inside a small house in the western part of Rygjafylke.

The clue on this treasure map will take you to the tunnel under the fast travel location in the region.

You’ll be able to collect the treasure from near a pile of bones, twigs, sticks and some loot.

Ledecestrescire Map

Head into the tunnel by the waterway that leads to the nearby ruins in Ledecestrescire.

Once inside, travel straight through and take a right at the end. Soon enough, you’ll find a box, serving as a blockage in your way.

Destroy the box and move past to acquire the treasure hoard map.

The clue of this treasure map will make things simpler by providing you with an exact graphical representation of the place.

Once you’ve reached that place, obtain the desired treasure from the rathole.

It contains Snakebite Scheme (Shields).

East Anglia Map

This treasure hoard map can be found in Edmund’s Hope in East Anglia. You’ll find a church and a locked hut there.

First, head inside the church, use the ladder to get the key and then exit. Now, use that key to open the hut, in which you’ll find this treasure hoard map.

The clue for this treasure will be an actual map. So, once you’ve reached the area specified in it, you’ll be able to find the treasure in the central part of the group of statues.

This treasure contains Snakebite Scheme (Tailpiece), a boat customization option.