Xbox Boss Has Already Played Elden Ring, Loves Its Gameplay Mechanics

Elden Ring was announced more than a year ago and remains in the shadows to date. While developer FromSoftware continues to bide its time, know that the much-hyped game is apparently in a playable state.

Speaking with GameSpot in a recent interview, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, confirmed that he has actually not only seen but also played Elden Ring quite a bit. He teased that the game is easily the most ambitious project director and writer Hidetaka Miyazaki has ever done in the past decade, which is saying much because that lineup includes the entire Dark Souls trilogy as well as the original Demon’s Souls and the recent Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

“As somebody who’s played all of Miyazaki’s games over at least the last decade, this is clearly the most ambitious game that he’s done,” said Spencer. “I mean, I love his games, but seeing some of the gameplay mechanics stuff that he’s tackling, he and the team are tackling this time, of the setting, working with another creator in terms of story. I love it.”

Spencer further added that Miyazaki is “expanding his horizons” with Elden Ring and which is something fans will understand once FromSoftware unveils the game. Speaking of which, FromSoftware is rumored to be attending The Game Awards 2020 next month to showcase gameplay footage. Fans should be crossing their fingers for that because a similar claim was made last year as well.

Elden Ring sees Souls-creator Miyazaki and fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin collaborating between direction and world-building. The game went into development in early 2017 right after Dark Souls 3 received its last expansion pack, The Ringed City. Miyazaki has teased Elden Ring to be a “natural evolution” to the Dark Souls trilogy, and which obviously has fans pretty excited.

Elden Ring however remains without a release date. While a summer 2021 release window has been claimed in recent leaks, the continued radio silence may suggest otherwise. Perhaps the very reason FromSoftware has remained quiet is because COVID-19 hampered development.