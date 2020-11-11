Upcoming FIFA 21 Next-Gen Port Shows Off Player Models

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have been launched today, and EA Sports is celebrating this by showing off some of the player models from the FIFA 21 next-gen port. While FIFA 21 is already released on previous-gen consoles, it will be coming to next-gen consoles in the very near future.

FIFA 21, like many sports games, has been very late in coming out this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but it’s worked out in the game’s favor regardless, as the game will probably look much better when it comes out for the next-gen consoles it’s actually made for.

Both the now-released Xbox Series X and the to-be-released Playstation 5 are both a great deal more powerful than the current generation of consoles, and the pictures of character models for players João Félix and Alexander-Arnold definitely seem to illustrate the difference.

Both player models show off a level of detail that previous FIFA games likely weren’t capable of, to say nothing of previous console generations. The FIFA 21 next-gen port also has faster load times, more fluid player movements, better atmosphere, and improvements in detail and lighting.

We can likely expect to see similar achievements for various other yearly sports games such as NBA 2K and Madden, along with usage of the haptic feedback that will be included as part of the Playstation 5’s DualSense controller.

But, if you’re worried about having to buy two games for both this generation and the next one, don’t worry. Once the FIFA 21 next-gen port is out, EA says that you’ll be able to upgrade the games for free from one console to the next. Your FIFA Ultimate Team and Volta mode will also carry over.

Again, there’s still no telling when the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 versions of FIFA 21 will be released, but hopefully they won’t be too far off. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are out today, and the Playstation 5 will be coming out on November 12 in major regions, while the rest of the world gets it November 19.