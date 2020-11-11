Sony Expects PS5-Exclusive Games To Take About 3 Years

Sony Interactive Entertainment believes that cross-generation releases for PlayStation 4 alongside PlayStation 5 will continue to find popularity amongst developers in the near future. PS5-only exclusives will only start becoming a norm afterwards somewhere in 2024.

Speaking with AV Watch in a recent Japanese interview, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of global product strategy and management, stated that releasing the same games on both PS4 and PS5 is fairly important. He noted that developers will understandably continue to focus on cross-generation releases until the PlayStation 5 player-base has grown to a substantial figure. This should take around three years before PS5-exclusives start rolling out.

“The current assumption is that the transition from PS4 to PS5 will take about three years,” said Nishino. “After a certain period of time, we ask developers to develop on the premise of “cross generation” of PS4 and PS5. Of course, we also need to improve the library to make it easier.”

Nishino also pointed out that as with every new console generation, developers need time to understand the architecture. PS5 features an advanced solid-state drive and powerful processing and graphic units. It is difficult to expect developers to make full use of a new hardware in the first year. The much-wished games that will define next-generation visuals will hence take time.

“It may not be easy to develop PS5-specific development from day one. For the time being, development for PS4 is also necessary,” added Nishino. “It is not a PlayStation unless you prepare a system that developers can use up over several years, so I think there is great potential in the future.”

What Nishino stated suggests that Sony will be releasing its first-party games on both PS4 and PS5 in the next few years as well. That may be the reason why Sony is reportedly sitting on a number of third-party timed exclusives to boost the day-one libraries of PlayStation 5. 2021 alone is said to unveil a “huge” lineup of third-party games that Sony has paid for to release first on PS5.