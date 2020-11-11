In this guide, we will help you setup your PlayStation 5 for the first time along with other recommended settings to look into for the best PS5 experience.

The new generation of consoles is here with improved hardware, better quality, and a massive boost in performance. PlayStation 5 is one of the next-gen consoles that are soon to be released but, some people got their hands on it early by pre-ordering the console.

How to Setup Your PlayStation 5

PlayStation allows you to bring your friends, wallet funds, games, music, videos, and other content from your older PS4 to the newer PS5.

You can also check other recommended settings to maximize your PS5 gaming experience.

Connecting Your Account

When you start your PS5 for the first time, you will have to connect your PS5 to the internet and updating your PS5 to the latest version.

When you’re done updating your console, you will be taken to the PlayStation account login screen. There are two ways to log in to your account:

Sign In manually using your email address and password. Or access the PlayStation App on your mobile and go to the Settings menu. Look for the “Sign In on PS5” option and scan the QR code shown on the screen.

Now that you have logged in to your PS account, let’s take a look at other recommended settings.

Recommended Settings

On PlayStation 5, you have a wide variety of settings to mess around with. But some of these settings should be looked into first before you start gaming.

Sound Settings

Here you can adjust your microphone input volume, change your audio output, turn 3D audio on or off, and choose your preferred type of 3D audio profile.

Power Settings

When your PS5 is in rest mode, you can choose whether you want to run it in Full Power mode or in Low Power.

Using the Full Power mode allows it to automatically update it to the latest version and you can turn on your console using PlayStation App or Remote Play but it consumes more power.

On the other hand, Low Power mode does not allow any of the above features.

You can also choose custom settings and enable or disable them whenever you want to by accessing the Settings Menu.

Adaptive Triggers and Haptic Feedback

Open the Settings Menu and navigate to Accessories and choose Controllers.

From here, you can choose how strong or weak do you want the vibration intensity. Default Settings are set to Strong.