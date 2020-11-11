How to Fix Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crashes, Black Screen, FPS and Other Errors

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is officially available on PC and consoles, already climbing its way to the top of viewership on Twitch. The game is Ubisoft’s new gem although this one too has its flaws here and there. Are you experiencing crashes or error messages in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Here are some fixes you can try ASAP.

Low FPS / Performance

If you find Valhalla to be looking low in resolution or FPS, it’s most likely not due to the studio’s poor development. It’s most likely that your hardware struggles to keep up with the game’s high requirements. With that being said, the first thing you need to try is checking the minimum requirements for the game. If you are 100% sure you meet those specifications, then we’ll need to do some investigating.

First, open up your GPU’s driver program and check whether or not you have all available drivers installed. If not, download them and install them. Next, try closing any unnecessary programs and browser windows to ensure that your CPU and RAM usage isn’t causing the issues.

The last thing you’ll want to try is tweaking your in-game graphics settings to a lower threshold and see if this solves the problem. You might need to play around with the settings to find the perfect fix for low performance but this is your best bet. If the problem persists, open your GPU program again and, after selecting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, turn off Anti-aliasing, Gama Correction, Triple Buffering and lower your texture filtering a bit.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Crashes at Startup

The first thing you can try is whitelisting Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from your firewall and anti-virus. After you’ve done so, check if the crashes stop. If not, try running the game on windowed mode. To do that, you can either rename the game’s shortcut target to -w, hit Alt+Enter when the game boots up, or edit the .ini file to run on windowed mode. Another thing you’ll want to try is running the game directly from its .exe file.

Crashes at startup could also be related to the GPU drivers being outdated. Check whether or not you have any pending updates. Install them and then try launching the game. If there’s still no success, you should go ahead and contact Ubisoft’s support for more personalized help.

Valhalla Lag on PC

There are two things you can do if you find Valhalla to be laggy on your PC. The first and most obvious one is to check your GPU program and download any drivers updates that might be pending. If everything is up to date, then go ahead and check your game files through the Uplay launcher. To do so, move to Properties and then Check Game Files.

One last thing you might want to consider when experiencing lag is whether or not your GPU struggles to keep up with gameplay. Go ahead and tweak some of the graphics settings to see if this makes things easier for you.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in-game Crash

The first thing you’ll want to do is run the game as an administrator. This fixes a variety of issues related to security. You should also whitelist Valhalla from your firewall and anti-virus and check if the crashes have stopped. If not, then check if you are running the correct version of Microsoft VC++ Redistributables. If not, download the correct ones and install them.

The last thing you can do to stop the game from crashing in-game is to disable full-screen optimization. To do so, navigate to the game’s files and right-click on the executable file. Select Properties. In the Properties window switch to the Compatibility tab, and here enable “Disable full-screen optimization”. Press Ok to apply settings, and try to run the game again.

MSVCP140.dll Not Found Error

This is an error that is common for PC video games and is easily fixable. All you need to do is download the latest Visual C++ Redistributables (both x64 and x86) and install them. Run the game again and see if the issue is gone. Most possibly, you will be able to run the game perfectly.

Vcruntime140_1.dll Not Found Error

Just like the previous error, this one too needs the latest Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributables x86 and x64 versions to work. Download them from Microsoft’s website, install both and run the game once more.

DX12 Not Supported Error

Sadly for midrange setups, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla requires DirectX 12 in order to run. The error informs you that your graphics card cannot support DirectX. As a result, the game won’t be able to run. At this point, the only thing you can do is play Valhalla on a PC with a supported GPU or it’s time for an upgrade!

No Sound in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Having no sound in Valhalla is an issue that many players face right now. Sadly, this is mostly a bug. However, one player managed to find a solution to this problem which apparently is the launcher’s default language. Set the Uplay language to English and then change the in-game language to your preferred one.

One more issue that you might be facing if the fix below hasn’t stopped the problem is having a sound card that doesn’t support DirectX 12. Check your sound card’s specifications. If it’s not compatible then you won’t be able to have sounds in-game.

If you have sound in general but it cuts out randomly, then close the game and run it again with administrator rights.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Black Screen

A general issue that could have a couple of different reasons for it to be happening. The first is security. Make sure you have whitelisted the game on your anti-virus and firewall. If this didn’t work then there might be a conflict with your default resolution causing the game to show a black screen. Try running Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on windowed mode and see if the issue is solved. If it is, you can switch back to full screen or set it to borderless for a smoother experience.

This is everything we could gather right now regarding errors, crashes, and low performance in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you have found that your issues go deeper than the fixes available online, you should visit Ubisoft’s support and explain your problem in detail and have the team help you out.