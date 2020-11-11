Destiny 2 Beyond Light The New Kell Walkthrough

The New Kell is one of the missions you have to complete in the Destiny 2: Beyond Light’s campaign. In this mission, players have to work with Variks after rescuing him in Darkness’s Doorstep and hunt down Eramis.

In this walkthrough, we will tell you everything that you need to know about the New Kell mission.

Destiny 2 Beyond Light The New Kell

Find and Stop Eramis

At the start of the New Kell mission first, you will need to interact with the flag where you rescue Variks and then head to the Eventide Ruins.

Once you entered the Ruins, you have to enter the lift and go up.

After that, get out of the lift and kill the enemies in the room, which will remove the blocking barrier. Then you have to move forward in the no respawn zone.

Now, you have to reach the bridge by going through a number of fallen.

When you reach the bridge, you will encounter a Boss. Defeat that Boss and enter the next building.

When you’ve entered the next building, you have to clear out your path and talk to Variks.

While you are conversing with Variks, you will see some wretch above on the platform. You have to defeat the wretch and go from where they came and a cutscene will be played.

Avoid Phylaks

Once the cutscene is finished, you have to get out of there. Go out of the way you entered the room. You might face wretch there, so watch out for them.

Here you will face Phylaks, an enemy who is immune to every type of damage. Avoid Phylaks for now and kill the Marauders in the room.

When all the Marauders are killed, the barrier will disappear and you can get out of the room.

Escape Back to your Ship

Kill the enemies in your way and go to your ship. Stand under the ship to finish the mission.

Then return to Variks and get your reward for the mission, which is Hailing Confusion Pulse Rifle.