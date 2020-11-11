Deathloop PS5 Listing Suggests May 2021 Release

Deathloop was supposed to release alongside next-generation consoles but was then delayed to the second quarter of 2021. The upcoming first-person shooter may have now finally received its new release date.

According to an updated listing (via VGC) on PlayStation Store New Zealand earlier today, Deathloop will officially release for PlayStation 5 on May 20, 2021. An official confirmation from either developer Arkane Studios or publisher Bethesda Softworks remains pending and hence, the mentioned release date should be taken as a placeholder until then.

Deathloop will be releasing on PS5 as a timed console exclusive. The exclusivity period though remains to be confirmed. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will presumably have to wait at least six months before getting their turn. Microsoft will be respecting the timed arrangement between Bethesda Softworks and Sony Interactive Entertainment despite having acquired parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion a couple of months ago.

The same goes for Ghostwire Tokyo by developer Tango Gameworks which comes under ZeniMax Media as well and was also pegged for this holiday season as a timed PS5 exclusive before being delayed to next year.

Deathloop sees protagonist Colt on a mission to kill eight targets on an island before the clock strikes midnight. Leaving even one target alive before the timer runs out will mean failure and which will cause a time loop to reset the day and bring Colt back at the start of the time loop, albeit with newfound knowledge of the habits and patterns of the said targets.

Arkane Studios has described Deathloop as an “inverted Cluedo” where players need to figure out how to commit the perfect murders in every run. Dishonored is not alone here. The developer has taken heavy inspiration from both the Dishonored and Prey franchises in both abilities and gameplay mechanics.