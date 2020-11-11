Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Rumors Shut Down By CDPR

CD Projekt Red has squashed growing concerns that Cyberpunk 2077 will be delayed yet again.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, global community lead Marcin Momot—in his way—reaffirmed that there will be no more delays. Cyberpunk 2077 hence releases in exactly a month for all supported platforms and while CD Projekt Red looks pretty confident right now, similar promises were made last time as well before pushing the release date ahead for additional development time.

Yesterday, an alleged insider teased that Cyberpunk 2077 will miss its holiday release window and get pushed into early 2021. The game has already been delayed three times, making a fourth delay a subject of concern.

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to release next week before being delayed last month. CD Projekt Red explained that while the game runs great from start to finish on PC and next-generation consoles, more time is needed to “finalize” the current-generation versions.

CD Projekt Red staffers, including its social media and communication members, were reportedly not even aware of the game getting delayed. The decision to push the release date ahead is said to have come from the upper hierarchy which made a real mess of things on the ground since the Polish studio was assuring everyone of there being no more delays. CD Projekt Red making similar assurances right now hence are being eyed with doubt.

Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Google Stadia, and PC. The next-generation versions of the game will be played through backwards compatibility. These should not be confused with actual next-generation versions. CD Projekt Red has stated that next-generation enhancements and visual upgrades will be rolled out through a mighty update somewhere down the road.