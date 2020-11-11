Black Ops Cold War Zombies Take 7.5 GB on Series X, Dead Ops Arcade Takes 11.8 GB

A recent leak on Reddit and ResetEra has shown off the price for all of the new graphical settings that players will have the option of working with when that game comes out. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War had already gotten criticism for its size, and here’s why.

Apparently, going by the leak, the download for Black Ops Cold War is modular, which allows players to check what the game does and doesn’t download. This all can help with making sure that hard-drive spaces aren’t taken up by stupidly huge games.

Some of the different things players can choose to download include the game’s multiplayer (27 gigs), Zombies (7.5 gigs), Dead Ops Arcade (11.8 gigs), HD textures (38.2 gigs), and raytracing (11.8 gigs), alongside various bits of pre-order DLC. The game’s campaign mode is not visible in the picture, so we don’t know if it’s downloaded by default or not.

The Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode will likely be what you expect from Treyarch at this point, a series of endless survival maps where players work to survive against increasing numbers of Nazi zombies. Dead Ops Arcade is similarly zombie-focused, but is a top-down twin-stick shooter that’s been featured in previous Black Ops games.

Treyarch had previously gotten criticism for how the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War size was over 250 gigabytes on PC, far larger than any Call of Duty before it, especially given that it’s over a fifth of the space in the Xbox Series X’s terabyte hard drive, and a fifth of the Series S’s own drive.

If you’re one of those people that’s not into ray-tracing or 4K graphics, or your TV can’t support them, the ability to not download those parts of the game is also a good thing, rather than having it be the default, especially if you can’t support it.

Hopefully this way to address the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War size will be standard on other Xbox Series X games, as it will help to conserve space if you’re not interested in certain parts of the game like graphics or resolution. Whether the Playstation 5 will have a similar function remains to be seen. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be releasing on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 13.