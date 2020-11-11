Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wincestere Collectible Locations Guide

In this guide, we have given all Wincestere Collectible Locations in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with map locations as well as descriptive information.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wincestere Collectible Locations

There are a total of 10 Wealth Locations in Wincestere region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Tungsten Ignot#1

For this Wealth collectible, simply enter the building on the right of the Witan Hall.

There’s a locked door on the right that can be opened with a key. Find the key on a desk left to the entrance.

Enter the room and head up the ladder attached to the upper floor. You’ll find a bunch of crates on the upper floor.

Move them to get up even higher and reach the top room of the building. There you’ll find a chest with a Tungsten Ingot inside.

Tungsten Ingot#2

For this collectible, grab the keys from the left, resting upon a desk. Enter the house in front through the window and come across a locked door.

You don’t have to unlock the door as there’s an opening on top of it that can be broken into.

Once you’re inside the locked room, you’ll find a Tungsten Ingot inside the chest.

Tungsten Ingot#3

Climb the house in front. Once inside, grab the keys from the desk ahead and exit through the door on the right.

Head into the house on the right to find the chest with the Tungsten Ingot inside.

Tungsten Ingot#4

Grab the keys from the roof of the building ahead. Use the ladder at the back to reach it.

Once taken, drop down and head inside the same building to find the chest with Tungsten Ingot in it.

Tungsten Ingot#5

Head inside the church like building and grab the keys from the right room. The keys are found on top of a small bookshelf.

For the chest, head outside and onto the rooftop of the building, break inside through the window on top.

Make your way to the upper part of the room with the help of some crates. Climb the crates and reach the chest with Tungsten Ingot inside.

Suttungr’s Claw

Drop down into a sunken area, grab the explosives from the right corridor and take them to a door at the back which leads you to an even deeper part of the area.

Throw explosive on the wall covered with rocks, and open another section of the area. Head inside and find Suttungr’s Claw inside of a chest.

Mentor’s Trousers

Enter the opened door on the right to find keys on top of a desk.

Grab them and you’ll find the chest containing Mentor’s Trousers on the other side. You can reach it by going through the back door.

Thegn’s Cloak

In this area, you’ll find a few Donkey’s, head left and up the staircase, through the guards and into the building ahead.

Climb up to the upper part of the building and come across a locked door on the right.

You can unlock it by breaking in from the room on the left.

Move the crates and find an opening through which you can break shoot the door open. Once unlocked, head inside to find the chest with Thegn’s Cloak inside.

Thegn’s Great Helm

Break the windows of the building, right of the pillars and head inside. Find the keys inside, floating in the air.

Once found, grab them and return to your initial position.

Break the window above the entrance and head inside the room to find the chest with Thegn’s Great Helm inside.

Axe Blizzard Ability

Head up to the roof of the tower-like building with few turrets guarding the doors, drop down from an opening into an area with a guard inside the room.

Find a staircase leading you to another door with the book of knowledge. Collect it and you’ll unlock the Axes Blizzard Ability.