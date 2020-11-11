Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Jorvik Collectibles Locations Guide

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the locations of every single collectible that you can find in the Jorvik region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Jorvik Collectibles Locations

Jorvik is a region in England and before going for these collectibles, it is better to get at least close to the recommended power level of 190.

Artifact Locations

You can find 5 Artifacts in Jorvik. When synchronizing the viewpoints, white icons will appear on the world map which will show you the location of the Artifacts.

Artifact #1 – Tattoo Design

The first Artifact in Jorvik is located to the north-east of the Jorvik Theatre. The tattoo design will be floating in the air.

It’ll be surrounded by yellow leaves, so it’ll be relatively easy to spot.

As you’ll approach the tattoo design, it’ll start to fly away from you.

You’ll have to parkour over the roofs of the houses in the area to be able to catch the tattoo design.

Artifact #2 – Roman Artifact

The next Artifact is located inside the Royal Hall. You can access it by hopping on the boat that’s parked in the river adjacent to the Royal Hall and cross the river, towards the two NPCs that are sitting on the docks.

Grab the explosive pot that’s next to the NPCs and return back to the other side of the river.

You’ll see a breakable wall at the place where the boat was initially parked. Throw the pot at the wall to break it and grab the Artifact from inside.

Artifact #3 – Treasure Hoard Map

This Artifact is located inside The Minster. Enter the building and run to the north-east corner of the floor. Move the shelves and enter the hidden room behind it to get the Artifact.

Artifact #4 – Roman Artifact

This Artifact is located to the south-east of The Minster. Climb up one of the pillars at this location and walk on the rope to get to the next pillar. The Artifact will be sitting on top of it.

Artifact #5 – Tattoo Design

This Tattoo Design is floating on top of the Councilor’s House. It’ll start flying away once you get near it, so you’ll have to parkour over the houses once again to catch up to it.

Jorvik Mysteries Locations

There are 5 Mysteries to be found in Jorvik. Mysteries act as the side quests of the game.

The locations of these Mysteries will be marked by blue icons on the worlds map when synchronizing the viewpoints.

When you reach the following locations, look for the NPCs that have a blue glow around them. This signifies that the Mystery is related to them.

Mystery #1 – Deviled Water (World Event)

You can find this mystery at the Coppergate Market.

To complete the Mystery, knock the man that’s rowing the boat into the water.

Mystery #2 – Silver Wind Elder (World Event)

You can find this mystery right next to the Councilor’s House.

Talk to the man that’s complaining about being robbed to start the quest. He’ll tell you that someone stole his pie from him.

Follow the man as he searches for the thief. The thief will also have a blue glow around them, so you won’t have trouble finding them.

The thief will turn out to be a young child. After the man talks to the child, speak to him again to finish this Mystery.

Mystery #3 – Hertha the Very High (Flyting)

This Mystery is located on a building to the south-east of The Minster.

Interact with the barrel sitting on top of the building and Hertha the Very High will call you out from above and challenge you to a Flyting.

Select the following options to win:

The one fool that I see here is up on that wall.

Then enjoy while you can, a great fall is at hand.

What’s it like feigning hugeness? You’re nothing but a gnome.

Mystery #4 – Bridges of Oppression (World Event)

This Mystery is located near the bridge between the Councilor’s House and the Royal Hall.

Talk to the man that’s lying by the scaffolding and he’ll ask you to carry him up to the bridge so he can get some medicine.

When you carry the man up to the bridge, the man who brutalized him will confront you. Hand him over to the man to complete the Mystery.

Mystery #5 – Warmth of Winter (World Event)

This Mystery is located to the north-east of the Jorvik Theatre. Talk to the Anglo-Sax child with the blue glow around her to start the Mystery. Select the option to buy a goat from her.

When you do that, she’ll run away in excitement.

As you follow the child, she’ll lead you to a grave, which is of her sister who she speaks so highly of. Talk to the child again to complete the Mystery.