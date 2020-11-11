In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hordafylke Collectible Locations Guide, we will take you through all the collectibles you can find in the Hordafylke region of AC Valhalla.

These will include all of the Wealth, Artifacts, and other Mysteries to be explored in Hordafylke.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Hordafylke Collectible Locations

We will go through all of the mysteries, wealth, and collectible items in the Hordafylke region of Norway in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and show you all the required steps to collect everything.

Battle Born Mystery World Event

This is an easy one. All you need to do is go to the location marked on your map and talk to the little girl standing next to a wooden flagpost.

Kaija will invite you to go raiding with her friends. Simply follow the children to a hut where many dummies are stationed and are marked as enemies.

Kill all the dummies as Katja narrates the dramatic raid and loot the chest on the right side of the hut to finish the raid.

Then talk to Katja again to complete the Battle Born Mystery.

Book of Knowledge

Go get the Book of Knowledge, head over to the location mentioned in the picture below, and look for a pigsty.

Go inside that pigsty, and you will see a key in the center. Collect the key and use Odin’s Sight to see that the objective is directly below you.

Now, you need to find a bunch of barrels that are hanging from a hook. These barrels are directly behind the pigsty.

Shoot the hook to drop the barrels and create a cavity in the floor. Head down and open the door with your key and collect the Book of Knowledge and gain an Ability Upgrade as well.

Tattoo Design Artifacts

There are two Tattoo Design Artifacts in Hordafylke. Their locations are given below.

Simply go to each location, climb the tree and start chasing the artifact until you catch it. All this requires is a bit of parkour skill.

Tattoo Design Artifact #1

The first tattoo is on top of a tree that is on the edge of a cliff.

You’ll be chasing this tattoo artifact across a canal and under a bridge, so make sure you don’t hit any rocks along the way, or it might getaway.

Tattoo Design Artifact #2

The second Tattoo Artifact is on the edge of a tree as well but this time you’ll be chasing it across rooftops.

It won’t take you long to catch up to it provided you don’t fall off the roof.

The Rekindling Mystery World Event

This next one is a bit odd. Go to the location mentioned below and you will find a woman pacing around her hut.

Talk to her and find out that she is not happy with her sex life and wants you to help her husband feel the excitement of a raid.

Head inside their hut and start breaking things. Eventually, they will ask you to burn their house so they can “get the raid-like feel”.

Burn their house by throwing a torch or two and then get out of the hut.

As soon as you leave the hut, the event will be completed.

The High Points

The High Points in Hordafylke are marked below. Just scale the mountain and synchronize to complete this objective.

Cairn Mystery World Event

This next event is on the same mountain as the 2nd High Point location. Go to the marked location and interact with the stones.

All you need to do is stack the stones to reach the required height. Note that you only need to stack up two of the stones to reach the height.

The smallest stone is not needed and can simply be placed alongside the other two.

Carbon Ingot Wealth

This Carbon Ingot Wealth is in a chest inside a red-colored tent. All you have to do is go to the location pinpointed below and loot it.

Beware, though that the tent is near an enemy encampment so you might have to get your hands dirty if you are not stealthy enough.

Animus Anomaly

The Animus Anomaly of the Hordafylke region is available at the following location.

It’s a pretty simple affair of jumping across a course of platforms as you dodge red moving walls.

You’ll have to shoot light-emitting projectors at semi-solid platforms to make them completely solid for you to traverse across them.

There is only one path to follow as you climb the anomaly. Once you reach the end, it’ll be over, and you’ll be back to controlling Eivor.

Bear of the Blue Waters Legendary Animal

This legendary bear can be located on a small isolated island which is almost like his own battle arena.

The ferocious beast will attack you on sight and won’t back down until you are dead.

The best way to deal with the bear is to always stay on its flanks and don’t over welcome your offense.

After landing a few quick combos, back off and dodge his attacks, the bear’s attacks are very powerful and can bring you down in just a few hits.

Orwig Neverdeath

This warrior can be found in the marked location.

Go and talk to him to find out that he longs for a worthy opponent who can break his dual-shielded defense wall and send him to Valhalla.

Orwig’s Power Level is 370 and this fight is by no means easy. His dual-shielded defense is really hard to breach and his attacks cause a lot of stun damage.

Your best bet is to lure him towards the cliff that is near the fighting spot and then unleashes a barrage of quick attacks to push him off the ledge.

Fly Agaric

The Fly Agaric hallucination can be found on the marked location and as soon as you eat these shrooms, you’ll be attacked by enemies.

Eventually, the Jotnar-Guld will show up. Defeat him to finish the hallucination.

And with this, you have finished collecting/doing all of the major side activities and collectibles in the Hordafylke region of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.