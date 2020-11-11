To help you defeat Fenrir, we’ve outlined the boss’s moves and strategies you can use against it in this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Fenrir boss guide.

Fenrir is the final boss that you will face at the end of the main story mission called Binding Fate in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This boss fight will take place in Asgard and can be quite challenging.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Fenrir Boss

At the end of mission Binding Fate, you will be in Asgard and Fenrir will appear and attack you right away.

It will start attacking by moving underground (similar to the Lost Wolf) and attacking you below. Make sure to run away when it comes at you from underground.

Anytime Fenrir isn’t underground is a window for you to attack and start chipping away from its health.

When Fenrir is getting out of the ground, it will be totally vulnerable, so start attacking right away.

Make sure to utilize both your melee and ranged weaponry. Fenrir has fast movement and will move away from your up-close attacks very fast, so you need to use your ranged weapon when it moves away.

Use the “Focus of the Nornir” ability, if you have it, when you are using a bow to make sure your shots land easily.

Once 1/4th of Fenrir’s health is down, it will again go underground and attack you.

This time when it gets out of the ground, it will try to grab you with its mouth. Make sure to keep moving and stay away.

Repeat the process of attacking and dodging again. Once one-third of its health is gone, you will see the “bind” prompt to grab the lasso around its neck and wrap it around its waist.

But now, Fenrir will use a new move. Fenrir will run in a circle to create a tornado; make sure to stay clear.

Repeat the whole process of the fight until its health is half down.

Then it will grab a wood log and start swirling and smashing it, keep a distance and use the bow as much as you can to keep chipping away at its health bar.

This process of creating tornados, swirling and throwing logs and going underground will keep going until its health falls down by about two thirds.

Then you will be able to further tie down the lasso on its waist.

After that, it will get up on a hill and start throwing rocks at you, so make sure to dodge.

Other than that, the process and attacks will remain same so just keep repeating the process and keep attacking.

In the end when Fenrir’s health is almost zero, you will be able to tie it down with lasso and that will be it.

This is how you can defeat the Binding Fate final boss the Fenrir in AC Valhalla.