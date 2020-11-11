Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to have mastered what it kicked off with AC Origins. You can find a number of unique weapons, gear, and skills for your character according to a playstyle of your choice. In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Builds guide, we’ve combined a few builds ourselves that you can try out for yourself.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Best Builds

There are a huge number of possibilities when it comes to creating a build in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Depending on what you’re going for, creating a coherent build that falls in line with everything you select, and complements each and every move you’ve obtained, along with your playstyle; is ought to give you the best results.

We’ve been working with the three builds below. All of these are based on the game’s three skill-trees. All of the builds below revolve around the game’s core skill-trees.

Selecting the Proper Gear

Armor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will provide bonuses to one of three playstyles in the game.

Gear in Valhalla comes in full sets, which will include a cloak, chest, gloves, pants and head-piece.

Depending on what you have, these will improve your effectiveness on the field as either a bear, wolf or raven.

If you find an armor set that you want to stick with throughout your journey in Valhalla, you can choose to upgrade it using the materials you find through exploration of the vast map of the game.

Bear Build

As The fearless Bear, you are a Berserker that fears no confrontation. Step out into the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as an enraged Viking who turns down no challenge.

Approach your enemies with the utmost confidence, and topple them in battle using tanky gear and high-damaging weapons.

Weapon Choice

You can pick either of the Bear weapons found in the game which include the Iron-Star Weapon (Fine Flail), Skadi’s Wrath (Fine Light Bow), or a Carolingian Longsword (Superior Great Sword).

Armor Set

For the heavier approach, you can choose to grab Thegn’s Heavy Tunic and Bracers for this specific build. After that, choosing to pick either a shield or another weapon for your off-hand is entirely up to you.

I personally like to utilize Eivor’s mobility more, and dodge more than block. Thus, opening my off-hand for utilizing a second weapon and doubling the damage output for my enemies.

Skills

By equipping the proper Bear skills, Eivor will become an unstoppable force for his enemies.

You will tear right through even the strongest forces without ever having to rely on the element of surprise.

Stomp is a good skill that will allow you to take out a large chunk of enemies’ health when they’re knocked down.

Berserker’s Mettle is going to make sure you don’t lose your momentum entirely if you get hit by an enemy. Your adrenaline bar will not be affected for one hit.

Utilize Warrior Takedowns on enemies using your melee weapon. This will ultimately alert all enemies around you, but provide you with a full adrenaline bar.

Adrenaline Fiend is a good skill if you don’t plan on getting hit during a fight. As your bars fill up, your attack speed and damage will increase too.

Parry Damage is a good skill to have in combat. Landing successful parries will chip away at your opponent’s health.

Wolf Build

The Wolf in Valhalla focuses primarily on recon. In this build, you’ll be maximizing your efficiency in strategizing and recon to create a more comprehensive approach to the fighting field.

Weapon Choice

For the Way of the Wolf, you can choose to use either the Housecarl’s Axe, or the Fine Dane Axe.

Having this piece, along with other Wolf gear will dramatically boost your abilities and skills as you square off against a bunch of enemies.

Huntsman Armor Set

You can find pieces of the Huntsman Armor Set scattered in the earlier regions of England.

As you seek them out, and equip them to Eivor, you will realize that this will boost your recon abilities by far more. The bonuses include:

Armor Set Bonus (2 pieces of Gear): Increased Ranged Damage when damaging enemies from 20 meters of distance.

Armor Set Bonus (5 pieces of Gear): Increased Speed.

Skills

Buffs are more or less necessary to make Eivor viable towards end-game.

If your primary focus is on the Wolf tree, then make sure to acquire everything that buffs damage, and increases your vitality along with armor training.

Assassination Attack Training is an important skill to acquire for this skill tree. Having a high damage output on stealth attacks will allow you to deal bursts of damage and make enemies weaker for up-front combat afterwards.

Critical Range Precision Training will help in making sure every shot counts. Pair this up with Headshot Training and Range Attack Training; you’ll be able to create a great deal of chaos with just your bow and arrow.

Bow Stun Finisher helps you to instantly finish off any stunned enemies in style.

Bow to Melee Link is a great skill and rewards the player for choosing to be a hybrid. Alternating between ranged and melee attacks will allow you to deal extra damage for a short amount of time.

The Way of the Raven

Definitely my favorite way to approach the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is by using true stealth.

However, a Raven is no stranger to combat, and can hold its own in a horde of enemies. Albeit not as effectively as a Bear or a Wolf.

Becoming a Raven will make sure you don’t leave your footprint on the field. Traverse through hostile areas without alerting a single soul, or take down an entire fortress without anyone having the slightest clue.

Weapon Choice

You can use either of the various weapon choices offered to you in the Raven category.

This includes the Fyrd Spear, the Yngling Seax (Dagger), and the War Hammer.

My personal favorite choice was the War Hammer, as it really offers the extra kick you need when things swing out of control in a supposedly ‘stealthy’ situation.

Magister Armor Set

This Raven Armor Set can be found in East Anglia and Oxenefordscire.

Finding the different pieces for this Armor Set is definitely worth it. Combine this with one of the recommended weapons above, and you’ll be able to effectively sneak into most areas rather easily.

You can also try the classic Raven’s armor set. It is acquired early on in the game from the main story and is extremely useful for the Raven build.

It offers the following bonuses to the player:

Armor Set Bonus (2 pieces of gear): Armor increases if your health decreases.

Armor Set Bonus (5 pieces of gear): Additional increase to Critical Chance.

Skills

Raven’s all about precision, and picking the right skills for a good stealth run is absolutely paramount.

There are many skills you’ll find in the Raven tree, which will help Eivor to improve his silent approach towards hostiles.