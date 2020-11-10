PS5 Was Originally Much Larger In Size

PlayStation 5 features a futuristic design that can be hard to ignore in a room, particularly because the console is pretty bulky. Hence, imagine the surprise in knowing that PS5 was originally designed to be even larger in size.

Speaking with Washington Post in a recent interview, senior art director Yujin Morisawa, who is responsible for the PS5 design, revealed that his original design was actually much larger. He had to “shrink” his original drawing after the engineering department pointed out that the console was “too big.”

“When I started drawing, it was much larger even though I didn’t know what engineering was going to do,” said Morisawa. “It’s kind of funny that engineering actually told me it’s too big. So, I actually had to shrink it down a little bit from the first drawing.”

Xbox Series X features a plain but also bulky design. PS5 however is still larger in almost every way possible. Even after reducing his original design in size, Morisawa finalized the console to measure roughly 15.4 inches tall, 4.09 inches wide, and 10.24 inches deep. Xbox Series X in comparison measures 11.8 inches tall, 5.9 inches wide, and the same 5.9 inches deep.

“I knew it [PS5] was going to be larger because I know how much power there was going to be,” said Morisawa, “so I knew how much air flow you would need and how much space for a heat sink.”

Morisawa believes that the current size of PS5 is “perfect” because shrinking the console any further would have reduced the air flow, leading to overheating issues. “Form-factor wise, I drew a perfect line around it and tried hit the perfect size.”

It is just not the size alone that makes the design so bulky and eye-catching at the same time. Twin white panels run across the console on both sides in curvy fashion to protect the inner black body. Blue lighting runs across the inside to give a fetching glare. Sony Interactive Entertainment calls it a “bold, daring, and forward-future facing” concept that does not try to blend in with its environment.

PlayStation 5 launches on November 12, 2020, worldwide.