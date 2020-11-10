Halo 4 PC Port Coming To Halo Master Chief Collection

Microsoft and 343 Industries are continuing on the porting train with an announcement that there will be a Halo 4 PC port coming to the Master Chief Collection. The game will be added to the collection on November 17, continuing Master Chief’s journey into a brand new story in the first 343-developed game.

Halo 4 picks up several years after Halo 3, where Master Chief and Cortana find themselves on a new Forerunner world known as Requiem, where they must fight not only Covenant remnants, but also newly risen Forerunners commanded by a survivor, known as the Didact.

While the 343 Industries Halo games have been a mixed bag in terms of quality by many, Halo 4 did do a lot of new things, including new weapons, a new story, and a new enemy faction in the form of the Prometheans, robotic enemies that formerly served the Forerunners.

The Halo 4 PC port is the most recent Halo game to be ported to the PC this year after the entire collection came to the platform late last year. Other games that came to the collection this year include Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 3: ODST. We’ll likely see Halo 5: Guardians coming at some point next year, and Halo Infinite has already been slated to be released on the PC.

Whether it’s actually part of the Master Chief Collection remains to be seen, but considering the Halo Master Chief Collection allows every mainline Halo game to be played, it likely will be for convenience’s sake.

Along with advanced graphics settings, players can expect the Halo 4 PC port to include the multiplayer Spartan Ops campaign (originally intended to be a multi-season multiplayer ordeal that told its own postgame story). The Master Chief Collection itself will also be getting an update to allow more options for graphics configuration.

Once again, you can expect to start playing the Halo 4 PC port when the game arrives on the PC on November 17.