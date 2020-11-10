In this Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wardens of War Locations guide, we will tell you the locations of all the Wardens of War in AC Valhalla.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Wardens of War Locations

Order of the Ancients is AC Valhalla’s version of the Templar order, divided into further branches.

These Order targets are divided into two types: Zealots and Order Members. The Order of the Ancient branches in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla include:

Zealots

Warden of War

Warden of Law

Warden of Wealth

We will take a look at the locations of all the Wardens of War in Order of the Ancients.

First thing first, when you get to your settlement, your first task is to build a building for your hidden ones.

After that, let’s take a look at the first Warden of War.

Warden of War #1

The first one on the list is the Axe (Kjotve the Cruel) and you will find him in the main mission named “A Cruel Destiny”.

You might be unaware that he is part of the order, but you will get to know it later.

There is nothing much more to say about him. He is pretty easy to defeat and finding main story missions is not a difficult task either.

Warden of War #2

The second Warden of War on our list is Leofgifu. You will get a clue for her location after you have made the building for the hidden ones.

Her exact location can be identified from the map screenshot below. You can go to this location to assassinate her.

Warden of War #3

The next Warden of War is Hunta. A clue for their location will also be provided when you build the building for the hidden ones.

Follow this location shown on the map and assassinate him.

Now after the building for the hidden ones is made, you will be able to travel to London. The next three Wardens of War are going to be present there.

Warden of War #4

The next warden of war on our list is The Arrow. He is not hard to find as you will find him in the main mission called The Arrow.

But for this mission, you need to get into the Arrow challenge and to get into that you need to find a coin.

To get the coin, you will just need to take out a few guards around and one of them will have that coin.

The challenge requires you to hit all the targets within the time limit.

Once you have completed the challenge, you will be right behind the arrow. From there, you can just assassinate him.

Warden of War #5

The next Warden of War is Sister Frideswid. She goes by the alias “The Leech”. You will able to find her by completing the main mission called “Bleeding the Leech”.

The major part of this mission is to follow a contact and to get information about Leech’s location from him.

After you have gotten the location, you can assassinate her in any way you prefer. We would suggest attacking from above.

Warden of War #6

The Compass is our next target on the Warden of War list. For finding him you will have to complete the main mission called “Smashing the Compass”.

Your task after the cutscene would be to escape the burning building. After that, there will be a boss fight in which you will have to defeat the Compass.

After killing the Compass, we will have to travel to Vinland to kill the last Warden of War.

Warden of War #7

The last Warden of War on our list is Gorm Kjotvesson A.K.A. The Keel. You will have to travel to Vinland to find him.

To kill him you have to complete the mission called Hunter of Beasts which is chapter 2 of Vinland.

You have some options for this mission. All we did was to get a weapon and go to the location shown below and then kill him.

After killing him the chain of Warden of War, Order of the Ancients will be completed.