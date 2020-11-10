How to Get all Unique Jomsvikings in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This guide shows how you can get all Unique Jomsvikings in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll come across a few Unique Jomsvikings. Recruiting them is an easy task if you figure out the right choices you need to make.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Unique Jomsvikings

There are a total of 4 unique Raiders/Jomsvikings in the game. Below we have given the options you may select to recruit them.

Birna

Birna is found in the main story mission called the Stench of Treachery.

In this chapter, you must pick a traitor and there are two main choices. The choices you must pick are:

I’m ready to accuse someone.

The traitor is Galinn.

Once you’ve picked all the right choices, you’ll recruit Birna at the end.

Finnr

The second choice is in the main mission called Wedding Horns in chapter 5. You must fight for Oswald so you should pick the choice:

Let me fight on your behalf.

Once you defeated the opponent, talk to Finnr and recruit him.

Rollo

During the main mission Old Wounds in chapter 2, you must pick a traitor. There are only two choices to pick and picking Gerhild as the traitor is the main choice.

I am ready to accuse

The traitor is Gerhild.

You’ll recruit Rollo after the settlement.

Vili

The last choice is found in the main mission Farewells and Legacies in chapter 5. You must pick the choice:

I see Trygve as jarl, and you with me.

Once you’ve selected the right choice, you’ll recruit the last Unique raider, Vili.