Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Lost Wolf Boss Guide

In this guide, we will tell you everything that you need to know about defeating the Lost Wolf boss in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. We will provide a detailed breakdown of the Lost Wolf’s attack patterns and strategies to counter them.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla The Lost Wolf Boss

The Lost Wolf has the following attack patterns you need to be aware of in AC Valhalla. You will encounter this big black wolf in the Extended Family quest.

Lunge Attack

A standard Lunge Attack that can only be dodged.

Lunge+ Swipe

This attack is more deadly than a standard Lunge attack and can only be dodged.

Underground Attack

This is the most powerful attack of the Lost Wolf boss. In this attack, you will see a red rune and a red flash on the wolf’s head, signaling the attack.

The wolf will then dig underground and then attack you directly from your position.

So, whenever you see the red move building up, start running so that the wolf doesn’t pop out of the ground exactly at you.

Special Attack

The Lost Wolf starts making this special attack once his health is lower than 50%.

In this attack, the wolf will jump up and throw three consecutive rocks at you. So dodge all three of them every time this happens.

How to Defeat the Lost Wolf

In order to defeat the Lost Wolf, you will have to be sharp and quick enough to dodge his attacks and counter as soon as he has played his turn.

You don’t need to be afraid of getting too close to him since the accuracy of his attacks is not that good from a close range. Hence, dodging him is pretty easy from close range.

So, get close to him and attack by melee. When you have to dodge his attack and move far, start shooting him with your bow while he prepares another attack or is getting closer to you.

When he goes for the Underground attack, you will be able to spot his position by observing the dust emerging from the ground.

Keep running away from the dusty area during that time; otherwise, he will pop out of the ground exactly at your position and deal significant damage.

When 50% of his health is depleted, you need to be quicker. This is because after this, he will start using a special attack.

He will climb up and throw rocks at you. You should dodge the rocks immediately and remember that there are going to be exactly 3 rocks, all one after another.

The battle overall is more a battle of patience and persistence since his health depletes quite slowly. But with speed, wit and patience, you will defeat him within 6-10 minutes.