Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Kjotve the Cruel Boss Guide

In this guide, we have given few pointers on how you can defeat Kjotve the Cruel boss in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at the end of A Cruel Destiny quest.

Kjotve the Cruel is amongst the first bosses you’ll come across in the game’s early stages. For a boss encountered at an early stage, he’s quite difficult to defeat. But, with proper techniques and a good strategy, you can overcome and defeat him with ease.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Kjotve the Cruel Boss

The fight starts right after a long cutscene, and you’ll face Kjotve the Cruel Boss.

Heading into the fight, your strategy must be solid and your moveset shouldn’t depend upon offensive attacks.

In this fight, you have two main tasks to perform. Simply dodge Kjotve’s attacks and follow it up with your own solid strikes.

Repeat this process until Kjotve reaches half of his health, which won’t take a lot of time.

Kjotve starts the fight without any weapons, but as the fight progresses, he picks up two axes and performs light attacks as well as some heavy hits.

You must avoid those heavy hits as they can knock you unconscious during the first half of the fight and lower your health in no time.

Other than that, he has no power over you. Just make sure to be equipped with the best armor you have for this fight.

An upgraded armor and weapon can really help you a lot during the starting points of the fight.

If you haven’t used any armor until now, you can check your game inventory as there are a decent number of upgrades available there.

Find the best armor suitable for Eivor. If you want, you can even equip more weapons to cause more damage.

Once you’re all suited up, it’s time to use the two-method strategy, which is dodging attacks and executing your own.

The best way to perform attacks is to go behind Kjotve once he hits his attacks and execute your own move making sure not to perform heavy attacks as they are time-consuming.

Now, during the second half of the fight, after you’ve lowered Kjotve’s health below half, he picks you up and slings you into a nearby ditch and if his attacks are indicated with red or yellow, you can’t parry them.

Also, during this stage of the fight, he unlocks few new moves that can cause a good amount of damage upon you, moves such as when he lifts a corpse and slings it at you and who can forget about his Sparta-style kick attack.

Therefore, avoid these attacks at all costs to avoid damage. At the end of the day, even if your health goes down, you can always eat the berries in the area to regain your stamina.

Somehow if you die during the fight, you don’t need to start the mission all over again, you can simply restart the fight from where you left.

Just keep following these steps and you’ll defeat Kjotve the Cruel Boss in no time.