Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Abilities Locations Guide

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, abilities are very important as they bring variety in combat and ensure that you win in the many fights yet to come. We have compiled all Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Abilities Locations that you can find, region-wise in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Unlike previous games, unlocking abilities work differently in AC Valhalla. Books of Knowledge are required to obtain different abilities and also to upgrade them.

In order to use the acquired abilities, you need to make sure that your adrenaline bar, right above your health bar, is filled up.

You can assign a total of 8 abilities to your character, out of which 4 are ranged and 4 are melee. To fill your adrenaline bar, there are certain mushrooms that you must eat.

Having said all that, you still need to get the books of knowledge that are scattered all over the map therefore we have compiled all the books of knowledge that you can find, region wise.

Ledecestrescire Books of Knowledge Locations

You can find 4 Books of knowledge here. Their locations and how to get them is explained as follows:

Focus of the Normir

This ability is located Offchurch. Go underground through the southeast chapel and go straight.

Now turn left into the corridor and left again, go through the cobweb covered crack in the wall to find it.

Harpoon Impalement

Located in the East of Venonis, find the lantern and go down the ladder right by it.

At the end of the hallway, jump into the water and swim to the left to find a wall. Climb the wall and break the burning vase down.

Raven Distraction

Located in the Tonnastadir, find the key big blue building which is most noticeable in the area. Go south and unlock the metal door which will take you underground.

Go straight till the path ends and look at the crack in the wall on your right. Break through it to find the book

Piercing Shot

This book is located in Templebrough Fort. Access the central main building. Go through the door between the red banners and find the two headed eagle statue.

Grantrbridgescire Books of Knowledge Locations

The 4 books of knowledge that you can find in this area are located as follows:

Mark of Death

In Meldburne, kill the guard carrying a key, find the tallest tower in the area, which has white banners.

Open the entrance with the stolen key and go inside to obtain the book.

Rush and Bash

You can use your raven to find this book in the huts of Ravensburg.

Incendiary Powder Trap

Go to the cathedral in Walden, kill the guards and steal the key to open the door to the altar where the book is.

Dive of Valkyries

Go to the Isle of Ely Monastery and go to the east side. You will find a cave near the water, head inside it and smash your way through the doors in the corridor until you reach the cellar.

East Anglia

Three books of knowledge can be found in this area. These books and the abilities they bring are located in the different areas of East Anglia in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as follows:

Blinding Rush

Go to the ground floor of Ruined Tower, which is made of Wooden boards.

Break your way down the wooden platforms, reach the bottom level and break the rock wall using the Burning Urns to find the book.

Axe Blizzard

Find the abandoned, almost falling to the ground church and head inside it. Find the bloody altar using the wooden beams and find the book there.

Rush and Bash

This book is located in Dunwic. Blow up the square hole here and drop down below, then move the shelves away to reveal the hidden door.

The door is locked, so you need to use your raven to find and obtain the key and to access the book of knowledge behind this door.