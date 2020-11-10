Rumors About Another Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Has Fans Worried

CD Projekt Red is said to be considering another delay for Cyberpunk 2077 which will push the much-anticipated game somewhere into early 2021.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Tiffany Treadmore, a “cam girl” and PornHub producer as well as a Nintendo insider, teased that Cyberpunk 2077 will possibly get delayed again and will hence miss its 2020 release window.

Uhhhhhhhhhhhh… So, what if #Cyberpunk2077 gets delayed….. Again.

Like what if it doesn't launch this year. Like uh until 2021. … Just asking….. #cyberpunk — Tiffany Treadmore Inc. (@HotGirlVideos69) November 9, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 was supposed to release on November 19 (in about a week) but was then delayed last month to December 10. This was the third delay for the game and which CD Projekt Red explained was “different” from prior delays.

Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly runs great from start to finish on PC and next-generation consoles. The game however requires some additional polish and work on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The delay also means that CD Projekt Red will be simultaneously releasing nine different versions: Xbox One and Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5, PC, and finally Google Stadia. The delay will allow more time for those versions to be properly tested.

Finalizing all of those nine different versions has become “the biggest challenge” for CD Projekt Red. The notion had fans pretty worried another delay in the making and which has now become picking heat.

The thing to note is that Tiffany Treadmore became known as an insider for accurately leaking Nintendo-related announcements earlier in the year. Since then she has proven to be wrong on several occasions. While Cyberpunk 2077 getting delayed for a fourth time can always happen, fans should not necessarily place their trust into this particular rumor.

Cyberpunk 2077, if the stars do align, releases for all supported platforms on December 10 as the most hyped and anticipated game in recent years.