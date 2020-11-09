Sony Confirms Release Windows For Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Forbidden West; three mighty first-party games for PlayStation 5 have now received their tentative release windows by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

According to a new television advert for PlayStation 5, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7 are both planned for release in the first half of 2021. Horizon Forbidden West then plans to follow in the second half of 2021.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was originally teased by Sony to release within the PS5 launch window. The game may yet grace the PS4 successor in early 2021. Gran Turismo 7 was however always pegged for a release next year due to the unavailability of any information. The racer should hence see the light of day on PS5 in the second quarter of 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West on the other hand was already confirmed by Sony to release somewhere in 2021. That release window gets narrowed down to possibly a holiday 2021 release unless there are unforeseen delays.

There is also God of War: Ragnarok in the pipelines. Sony has only offered a teaser to confirm the sequel to be in development. The game however remains without any details. While fans are crossing their fingers for a late 2021 release, God of War: Ragnarok is probably going to release somewhere in 2022 at the earliest.

That being said, there are still many other games queued up for PlayStation 5 for 2021 alone. Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo were recently delayed for 2021 as timed console exclusives. The beautiful Kena: Bridge of Spirits was also delayed alongside and is tagged for the same year as a timed console release.

PlayStation 5 launches worldwide on November 12, 2020. Its launch lineup includes Astro’s Playroom, the Demon’s Souls remake, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man Remastered as first-party offerings.