Where is Xur This Week? November 6th Location

It’s that time of the week when Destiny 2 players wait for the afternoon to come so that they can visit Xur at his new weekly location and grab some new exotic gear. Last time, players could find the shady merchant at The Rig on Titan. Now, you can head to Io and trade with him. Here is the exact location and all the items he can trade for your sweet Legendary Shards.

Xur November 6 Location

On November 6th and until the 10th, players can find Xur at the Giant Scar on Io. To get there, you’ll need to move top and right from the Giant’s Scar waypoint. He is stationed at the Giant’s Scar Cave at the far right of the map. He is not hard to miss so just get into the small cave and you’ll find him there.

Xur November 6 Exotic Items

Fighting Lion (Exotic Grenade Launcher) – 29 Legendary Shards

Wormhusk Crown – (Exotic Hunter Helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards

Actium War Rigs – (Exotic Titan Chest Armor) – 23 Legendary Shards

Promethium Spur – (Exotic Leg Armor) – 29 Legendary Shards

Fated Engram – 97 Legendary Shards

You can also get a consumable Five of Swords from Xure for free.

Destiny 2’s next expansion, Beyond Light releases on November 10th, just as Xur disappears from his current location. The expansion brings new sub-classes to all guardians, which is something fans wanted for a long time. In addition, you’ll be able to explore Europa and take part in new co-op and PvP adventures.

Sadly, the expansion was delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, moving its release date to this month. The waiting is done though as players will be able to experience Beyond Light next week. There’s a total of 4 digital editions you can choose from for the new expansion as well as a Collector’s Edition which includes a bag, a Canteen, a Splinter of the Darkness replica and more.