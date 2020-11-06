Free Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Update Gives Players New Content For Free

A free Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater update is on its way for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 remaster, promising a variety of free content. These include new challenges, multiplayer playlists being tuned, being able to replay Tours with other skaters, and get Crash Bandicoot-themed gear for your skater too.

It’s a nice surprise for players of the remastering, especially since it’s a huge update with plenty of content, and is entirely free. This will likely only increase the goodwill towards the game, since it released two classic games entirely without microtransactions.

The content also adds a whole mess of replayability to the game. The new challenges and the ability to replay Tour sections of the game with other skaters. Tours are sections where players go through every park in both games in succession, completing goals, earning medals, racking up stat points, and picking up collectibles in the process.

The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater update also gives us more challenges, as said above. These challenges will likely help other players who want to make it all the way to level 100 to be able to either reach that peak of skill, or will help them get to it with the promise of more later.

More customization options, such as the Crash Bandicoot-themed gear that you’ll be getting to use for your own custom skater, is also a good thing. Some players are even holding out a faint hope that we may get Crash Bandicoot himself as a guest skater in the game, though that sounds pretty unlikely.

Last but not least in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater update is the adjustments to the multiplayer playlists, which should definitely help to upgrade the game’s multiplayer for all million-plus of its players. The multiplayer, which already hosts several playlist across all 19 of the game’s maps, may soon get even more game modes that you can play with your friends.

We won’t have to wait long for this update either, since it comes out tomorrow, November 6.