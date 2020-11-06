Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Takes 5 Seconds To Load On Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is another third-party game which takes mere seconds to load up on Xbox Series X.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Eurogamer’s news editor Tom Phillips revealed that the “big beefy” open-world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes about five seconds to load on Xbox Series X from the main menu. That and nearly instantly through Quick Resume if players want to seamlessly switch between cached games.

I'm playing Valhalla on Series X and the loading on it is incredible. Big beefy RPG world pops up in about 5 seconds from the menu or instantly via Quick Resume. https://t.co/Z4B6uBWJzc — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) November 5, 2020

The solid-state drive of Xbox Series X will change the way games are meant to be played or loaded in this case. The next-generation Xbox flagship console loads Doom Eternal in around five seconds as well. Gears 5 takes a bit longer around eight seconds. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hence sits comfortably around the five threshold which other games are expected to meet as well.

Eurogamer as well as other publications are currently reviewing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. They all hence are working with a review copy which has not been optimized. Watch Dogs: Legion, for example, required a much-needed patch at release. Ubisoft has not confirmed any such day-one patch for Valhalla but which should roll out nonetheless. That could further optimize the game for even reduced loading times in addition to other improvements.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was recently confirmed to be running in 60 frames per second but at upscaled 4K resolution on PlayStation 5. The game though appears to be running natively at 4K on Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla officially releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 10, 2020. The game becomes available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on the day the next-generation consoles launch.