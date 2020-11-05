PS5 Reportedly Has No Native 1440p Support

Those who are already in the market to purchase a brand new 1440p monitor for PlayStation 5 should hold off for a bit longer.

According to a report by IGN Italy earlier today, PS5 has no native support for 1440p resolution. Sony Interactive Entertainment has apparently decided to limit the console to only 1080p and 4K resolutions. That means a 1440p (or 2K) monitor will display graphics which are either upscaled from 1080p to 1440p or downscaled from 4K to 1440p. Purchasing a 1440p monitor hence has no use.

The absence of native support for 1440p output covers both the standard PS5 and its all-digital edition since both next-generation consoles feature the same hardware specifications. Microsoft on the other hand has already confirmed native support for 1440p output for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

While both console manufacturers are targeting 4K gameplay for next-generation games, Xbox Series S instantly becomes an attractive purchase for consumers who are looking to play on 1440p.

Having to choose between only 1080p and 4K should not impact most players out there but something nonetheless for players to consider when opting between the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Sony still needs to make an official announcement though. PS5 officially launches in about a week. Those in the market should hold off until then before pulling the trigger on a new 1440p monitor. That being said, the source behind the resolution claim can be trusted.

PlayStation 5 and its all-digital edition launch on November 12, 2020, for $500 and $400 respectively. The only difference being a disc drive. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch on November 10, 2020, for $500 and $300 respectively. The significantly cheaper all-digital Series S trims down other hardware specifications as well, but should still be a good purchase for casual gamers.