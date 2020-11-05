Horizon Zero Dawn Patch 1.07 Released, Fixes Graphical Issues, Makes Improvements

Guerrilla Games has released Horizon Zero Dawn patch 1.07 for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn. The patch is small and mainly focuses on graphical improvements, but with PC gaming, sometimes graphical improvements can be one of the most important things that a PC player can care about in games.

There are also a variety of known issues listed in the patch. These include that CPUs with more than 16 cores may experience a higher amount of instability. Some players are also experiencing graphical issues like HDR not working properly, or performance issues on certain GPUs or hardware combinations. Guerrilla is investigating all of these.

When it comes to the graphical changes that the patch has made, the game’s anistropic filtering now works correctly. The mandatory shader optimization startup step has also been removed, and shaders now not only can be pre-optimized in the main menu and skipped, but also will be updated dynamically as you play the game.

Horizon Zero Dawn patch 1.07 could definitely help players if they were getting sick of repeatedly having to get their shaders right, especially since the process used to be unable to be skipped at all. Of course, graphical issues still remain, as you can see from the known issues listed above.

It’s no surprise that a game developed to be exclusively on the Playstation 4 would be having trouble on another platform, especially graphically, but hopefully Guerrilla Games will make sure to address these in patch 1.08, whenever that comes around.

In the meantime, if you’re one of those people having trouble with the game in a certain hardware configuration, you might want to hold off on trying to play the game until Guerrilla can fix it. With Horizon Zero Dawn patch 1.07 though, if you’ve been having trouble with any of the graphical issues listed above, you can now play the game without having to worry about shaders.

You can find the actual patch notes for the update by following this link.