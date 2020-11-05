Bethesda Validates Recent Starfield Leaks

Starfield was the subject of several leaks last month where character and vehicle models as well as textures and assets surfaced online. There was no way to ascertain though if those leaked images were real. That validation has now arrived and those leaked images were indeed from Starfield.

Ashley Cheng, managing director of Bethesda Game Studios, was spotted wearing a Starfield t-shirt during the recent Develop:Brighton stream which alone holds no meaning. There was a strange looking logo on his shoulder though which spectators were quick to notice. The logo was the same one that appeared in some of the leaked images from last month.

Pete Hines, vice president of marketing, also playfully acknowledged the logo being from the recent leaks. The t-shirt is probably part of an official lineup of merchandize which Bethesda Softworks is wearing/using internally. Perhaps more public appearances such as this one may give away more hints.

Yeah, lemme get to work on getting you one. Just as soon as I get one for myself. *cough* *cough* — Pete Hines (@DCDeacon) November 4, 2020

Nobody obviously knows what the logo stands for. The common theory being that it probably represents a faction. The Elder Scrolls and Fallout have always featured several factions to either ally with or against. Starfield with its space exploration should follow similarly.

Develop:Brighton also saw director and executive producer Todd Howard share a few details about the game. Starfield will be strictly single-player in entirety. The game will be supporting mods, and be four-five times larger than The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4 in terms of scale.

Starfield remains in development without a release window. Bethesda Softworks unfortunately has no plans to reveal the game anytime soon. There have been rumors though that claim a release somewhere in 2021. That appears to be pretty unlikely. Considering the flak that Bethesda Softworks had to deal with for Fallout 76, the notion of prioritizing a finished and polished product over a half-baked release should be assuring.