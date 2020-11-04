How To Get PS5 PSVR Adapter For Free

The PlayStation 5 is due to release this month, and if you’re worrying about the compatibility of your PSVR headset with the new console, then don’t worry. We will be showing you How to Get PSVR Adapter for the PS5 for free!

How to get PSVR Adapter for PS5 for Free

The PlayStation VR headset was all set to be compatible for the PlayStation 5 but with an adapter to be used for the PlayStation Camera in addition for it to work properly.

Thankfully, Sony has decided to ship out free adapters for the PlayStation VR headset. They will be delivered by the time the new console launches.

The PlayStation VR library will be completely compatible with the PlayStation 5.

You’ll have full access to all your previous games, and can jump right into the action with the new console, utilizing your very new and completely free adapter.

How can I claim my free PSVR Adaptor?

If you happen to own a PSVR headset, then all you need to do is head to the PlayStation website, and enter the serial number that is associated with your bought headset.

Simply fill out your shipping address and personal details so that Sony can send you your free PlayStation Camera Adapter to be used with the PlayStation 5.

You’ll find other PlayStation 4 accessories compatible with the PlayStation 5 as well.

The DualShock 4 controller can be used with PlayStation 4 and PSVR games exclusively, while the DualSense is required for the newer releases.