Every DIRT player will be delighted to know that the latest game, DIRT 5, is bigger than ever! With a bunch of new rally machines included in this game. Each of these machines belongs to a particular class and have certain overwhelming characteristics. Are you curious to know what you can take on that dirt track? Well, look no further than our DIRT 5 Cars List.

DIRT 5 Cars List

We are going to reveal all the cars, the class they belong to, and their distinguishing features so you can decide the car of your choice. For now, there are 13 different listed car categories in DIRT 5 that the cars are distributed into. Let us dig deeper into each of them.

80s Rally Cars

These include the legendary classic vehicles, including BMW M1 Procar Rally, Ford RS200, Lancia 037 Evo 2, Peugeot 205 T16 Evo 2, Porsche 959 Prodrive Rally Raid.

This class has one of the most successful off road machines from the 1980s. If you prefer the old school fuel hungry vehicles, then these are the ones.

90s Rally Cars

The machines used in that era include the Ford Escort RS Cosworth, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI, Peugeot 306 Maxi, Renault Clio Williams Maxi, Subaru Impreza S4 Rally.

Along with these cars in this class, you should be expecting some more hatchbacks from the 1990s

Classic Rally Cars

Lafitte G-Tec X-Road, MINI John Cooper Works Buggy by X-raid, Peugeot 3008 DKR Maxi, Porsche Macan T1 Rally Raid*, Sodicars Racing BV6, Volkswagen Race Touareg 3 are the cars that you will find in this class.

These cars played a pivotal role in the upbringing of this motorsport and provide some serious power and performance, according to Codemasters.

Formula off Road Cars

There is only one car confirmed in this category, the famous WS Auto Racing Titan. This car is made especially for the stampede events in DIRT 5. This beast comes equipped with some hard and huge tires that can take up any hurdles in its way.

Modern Rally Cars

Citroën C3 R5, Ford Fiesta R5 MKII, Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 are some of the modern cars you can find in DIRT 5 under this class.

As the name suggests, these cars might look like they are made for day to day driving but make no mistake, they can take on the challenges that the dirt track has to offer quite remarkably.

Pre Runners

These SUVs are specially re-engineered for purely off roading and rally purposes. They provide the feel of the heavy SUV, great control and obviously lots of HP.

This class includes Aston Martin DBX, Audi AI: TRAIL Quattro, Cadillac Escalade PreRunner, Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison, Ford F-150 Raptor, Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design*, Mitsubishi e-VOLUTION, Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia. Expect some toughed up rally trucks too here.

Rally Cross Vehicles

Audi S1 EKS RX Quattro, MINI Cooper SX1, Peugeot 208 WRX, Renault Sport Megane R.S. RX, Subaru WRX STI RX Supercar, Volkswagen Beetle Rallycross are all the exciting vehicles you will find in this category.

These cars have the most unbelievable handling, especially around the corners, and we all know no DIRT game can be complete without the Rally Cross Cars

Rally GT Cars

Everyone wants to see those fancy looking, high tech cars on the dirt track right? This class is all about some delicate cars with off road features.Don’t worry though, these cars may sound very fragile, but they are made for the dirt track.

The Rally GT class in DIRT 5 includes Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4, Audi TT Safari*, BMW M2 Competition, Fiat Abarth 124 Rally, Ford Mustang GT4, Lotus Exige R-GT Rally, Porsche 911 RGT.

Rock Bouncer

The only car which needs no introduction in this class is the WS Auto Racing Mudclaw. This monster has huge wheels, extraordinary suspension and raw power. This thing can go everywhere!

Sprint Vehicle

Once again, we only have one vehicle in this class too. The mighty Jupiter Hawk 410! This thing actually looks like a hawk as it comes equipped with huge wings.

No wonder the wings make it perfect for oval track racing. Oh and don’t forget the 900ish bhp that makes the hawk’s tires spin crazy!

Super Lites

Ariel Nomad, Ariel Nomad Tactical*, Armada Engineering Class 10, Blitzworld Beast, Brenthel Industries Class 10, Exomotive Exocet Off-Road, Speedcar Wonder, Speedcar Xtrem, Volkswagen Baja Beetle, Volkswagen ID Buggy are the vehicles in this class.

No doubt that these cars are quite annoying when it comes to handling. A lot of power and not enough weight to counter the push is always bad. Let’s hope that this time, Codemasters balances it well.

Unlimited Class

No one can deny the big trucks will immense power that this class has to offer. You can find Armada Engineering Unlimited Truck, Brenthel Industries Class 1 Buggy, Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck, Jimco Unlimited Class 1 and Jimco Unlimited Truck in this class.