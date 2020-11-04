DIRT 5 All Car Classes Guide

DIRT 5’s just around the corner, with amazing off-road races for players to experience in its unique line-up of cars. In this DIRT 5 Car Classes Guide, we’ll be showing you what to expect heading into the game on the 6th of November!

DIRT 5 All Car Classes

The off-road racer features a number of classes to amplify your experience. Try each and every single one to dominate the race tracks with your superior skills!

These classes are what make the game so unique and introduce the players to variety and action. You’ll find a number of classes as you delve deeper into the game.

Assess the playing field of every race track, and choose between the different car classes to dominate your opponents in the dynamic extreme weather and unique terrain.

Cross Raid

The Cross Raid class utilizes speed, strength and durability to give you formidable pieces of machinery that can gain mastery over the rougher train like it’s absolutely nothing.

Super Lites

Light like the name implies, yet incredibly powerful. Exactly what you need if you like mobility.

Tame the rogue terrain, and unleash an assault on your opponents with the unmatched speed of the Ariel Nomad Tactical and other Super Lites.

Unlimited

The Unlimited class features a wide variety of huge Trucks, which will allow you to stand tall against most of your opponents with an awful amount of power over the rough terrain in DIRT 5.

Try getting into the Jimco Unlimited Truck or anything else in the Unlimited category to find out what we’re talking about.

Pre Runners

Pick up an SUV from the Pre Runners list, perfect for off-roading and modified to achieve high-speeds for extreme racing.

The class features the Aston Martin DBX and the Cadillac Escalade 2020, among other cars.

Sprint

Equipped with unique wings and wheels of different sizes; win through and through the dirt oval tracks. A little different compared to the other classes in the game, but definitely a fun and unique experience to try out.

Rally GT

The Rally GT class brings you cars refined to perfection for the optimal off-road experience and includes cars like the Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT-4 and Porsche 911 R-GT.

Modern Rally

Get creative with the current modern-day vehicles and take them off-road for a completely new experience. Race through the different tracks in cars like Citroen C3 R5.

90s Rally

Get a little nostalgic with the 90s line-up of the Subaru Impreza S4 and Mitsubishi. Nothing like a bit of an oldie on the road.

80s Rally

You know what’s better than the 90s? The 80s. The golden-age of off-road cars, which includes some amazing stuff like the Porsche 924 GTS Rallye. Raw power with great performance.

Classic Rally

Head back to the originals, which introduced the concept of going fast regardless of the terrain. Try out the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally for instance; truly original.

Rally Cross

Absolute classics. The staple of DIRT games. Take out one of these masterpieces onto the road as you speed through and get sideways ASAP. Absolutely ideal for tighter circuits with a lot of corners.

Formula Off Road

Home to the monstrous WS Auto Racing Titan; these off-road beasts are equipped with huge tires and have an incredible amount of power.

Rock Bouncer

A great suspension, big wheels and an exceptional rollcage are some of the great features of the Rock Bouncer class. Swiftly move through even the toughest terrain with relative ease using the cars’ traction, acceleration and speed.