Counterpoint Games Showcases Godfall Visual Effects, VSR, CAS

One of the most-anticipated games that’s going to be coming out for next-gen consoles in the coming months is Godfall, a single-player looter-slasher game developed by Counterpoint Games and published by Gearbox. Today, Counterpoint released a video showcasing the Godfall visual effects, and how they make the game’s world look better.

From what gameplay has shown us, Godfall looks to be very impressive graphically, with plenty of particle effects, elegantly crafted armor, and enormous settings that players will make their way through over the course of the game’s story.

This is all possible through not only the Radeon RX 6000 that the game runs best on, but also Counterpoint Games’s decision to make use of variable rate shading (VSR) and contrast adaptive sharpening (CAS). Both of these help to refine the game’s visuals in various ways.

To start with, variable rate shading helps to increase rendering performance and quality by varying the shading rate for different parts of a frame. Counterpoint used this to allow the Godfall visual effects to run at full capacity with multiple effects and enemies on screen at once, without having to sacrifice framerate.

Contrast adaptive sharpening was also used in order to sharpen the textures and edges of the scenes across the game, thus making the scenes brighter and more detailed. The video even showed off the difference between the game’s environments with CAS off, and CAS on.

These same visual effect boosters will also be expected on both of the game’s platforms, the PC and Playstation 5. If anything, Godfall making use of these processes should work out well, especially considering how much more powerful than their previous versions the two consoles are.

To see the video about the Godfall visual effects for yourself, you can take a look at the video by following this link. Otherwise, Godfall will be releasing for PC and Playstation 5 on November 12.