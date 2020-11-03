Starfield To Have Modding Support, Larger Cities, No Multiplayer

Starfield remains in development without any details, reveals, or even a release window. Hence, any little information about the game tends to gain importance.

While speaking with Games Industry for his Develop:Brighton keynote address, director and executive producer Todd Howard shared a few additional details to keep fans satisfied until the official reveal.

Starfield for starters will be strictly a single-player experience. There will be no multiplayer aspects. The game will also receive modding support but Howard did not clarify if that support will be there on day one or not.

Howard though did stress on the fact that Starfield will be larger in scale compared to The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4. By that same comparison, the number of developers working on the game are already five times larger. Starfield will similarly have larger and more expansive cities compared to past games. Howard further teased that non-playable characters will have a larger role to play in the game as well as in The Elder Scrolls 6.

Bethesda Softworks unfortunately has no plans to reveal Starfield anytime soon. Howard noted that it will “be a while” before any gameplay footage is shown to the public. He further noted that the final release date will be subject to delays and hence, a release window is also not something that can be confirmed anytime soon. The silver lining being that Bethesda Softworks intends to keep teasing the game until the game is ready for release.

Bethesda Softworks has now become part of Microsoft following the acquisition of its parent company ZeniMax Media for a blistering $7.5 billion. Starfield, as well as The Elder Scrolls 6, is confirmed to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. Consumers and fans might no longer have to purchase a Bethesda game, at least for the coming generation.