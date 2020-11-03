Silent Hill Reboot Now Rumored For The Game Awards 2020

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Konami have been heavily rumored to be rebooting the original Silent Hill on PlayStation 5. Despite the absence of any official confirmation, more rumors continue to churn out claims that the much-shadowed Silent Hill reboot will be announced before the end of the year.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, business analyst Roberto Serrano dropped a new rumor that Konami will be attending The Game Awards in early December to officially announce (and reveal) the Silent Hill reboot for PlayStation 5.

12.10 THE GAME AWARDS – World Premiere KONAMI | PS5

12.10 THE GAME AWARDS – World Premiere KONAMI | PS5

SILENT HILL

Serrano though is not alone here. Sources close to the matter have made similar claims to Rely On Horror as well. The bottom line being that expecting the much-rumored Silent Hill reboot to appear at The Game Awards should be taken with a grain of salt. However, make no mistake. The game is definitely in the pipelines.

There have been close to well over a dozen rumors in 2020 alone. One of the earlier ones suggested that Sony pitched the project to Hideo Kojima with a promise of “full creative freedom.” This sparked questions about whether Sony was going in to either acquire the franchise or Konami itself. Those rumors have since then subsided and it more likely appears that Sony is simply working with Konami on the Silent Hill reboot for PlayStation 5.

The Game Awards 2020 takes place on December 10, 2020. The event will be held digitally by host Geoff Keighley due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere, a sequel to Silent Hill: Shattered Memories is being pitched by the game’s original writer and designer. Shattered Memories was a reimagination of the first Silent Hill for those unaware. The retelling of the original story still followed Harry Mason in his search for his missing daughter but with a cast of new supporting characters as well as different endings.