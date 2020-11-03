Raven Software Gives Sneak Peek At Black Ops Cold War Story

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is supposed to be coming out in a little over ten days, and Raven Software is now giving us a sneak peek of a few of the missions we’ll be playing in the Black Ops Cold War story mode. The game is a Black Ops 1 sequel.

Much like their work in other Black Ops games, the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be taking players all over the world on their mission. The three mission flythroughs that were shown as sneak-peeks, for instance, will be taking players to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the jungles of Vietnam, and even the KGB Headquarters in Moscow.

Cold War’s story revolves around the efforts of Mason’s team to hunt down and capture a Soviet spy by the name of Perseus, and will also intertwine with a number of the bigger events of the Cold War. Amsterdam, for instance, has players hunt down tow major players in the ongoing Iranian Hostage Crisis.

The Black Ops Cold War story will also be giving us opportunities to go where other Call of Duty stories haven’t gone. The KGB Headquarters mission starts out as a stealth operation where you pose as a CIA double-agent. However, a wrong move or awkward conversation could blow your cover and turn it into an all-out fight for survival.

Each of these missions will also allow players to experience another hallmark of the Black Ops games in the form of gadgets that you can use throughout missions. This includes the RC-XD car, which players might remember seeing at the game’s showcase at the Playstation 5 price reveal.

There’s bound to be many other amazing moments and set pieces in other spots of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War story, so players will probably be waiting eagerly for November 13, when the game will release on Xbox One, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X, Playstation 5, and PC.